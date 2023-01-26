Playtech to deliver €400m EBITDA for 2022  

Share Facebook

Playtech Plc has notified investors that it expects its full-year 2022 EBITDA to reach at least €400m, based on the expected growth of its B2B online gambling unit and Snaitech Italia B2C operations.

The FTSE250 gambling technology group issued an FY-2022, pre-close trading statement in which it announced strong growth and KPIs since its 2022 interim results were announced on 22 September.

Group Interim results showed a 73% YoY increase in revenue to €792.3m, of which the Snaitech Italia unit generated €446m. Improved forecasts see Playtech expect to grow its EBITDA by at least 26%, hitting the €400m mark.

Playtech will release its FY 2022 results on 23 March 2023, that will be followed by the group hosting its ‘B2B Investor Day’ to outline growth opportunities for its B2B services and leadership view of business activities in the Americas and live gaming segments.

City analysts continue to monitor Playtech movements, following back-to-back failed M&A approaches in 2022 by Aristocrat Leisure and Hong Kong PE fund TTB Partners.

Concluding 2022 proceedings, Playtech announced the promotion of Chris McGinnis as new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Andrew Smith, who had chosen to end his seven-year tenure as the financial lead of the FTSE technology group.