GamCare has reaffirmed its support of the national Talk Money Week 2022 (#TalkMoney / 7-to-11 November) campaign of the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS).

Every November, MaPS, a unit of the Department for Work and Pensions, encourages the British public to seek open advice on their personal finances.

The campaign seeks to provide those concerned about money issues with better guidance on their debt, credit cards, loans and savings.

In light of cost-of-living concerns, inflation worries and rising energy bills, GamCare underscored the importance of this year’s #TalkMoney campaign.

On Tuesday 8 November (14:00-16:30), GamCare will host a group chatroom for Talk Money Week overseen by experts of the charity’s newly formed Money Guidance Service team.

The Talk Money session will allow audiences to discuss budgeting and money-related issues and to learn more about the support and help available.

GamCare highlighted that it would provide direct advice to those affected financially by gambling-related harms, who will be able to ask questions to the experts moderating the chat.

“With the increasing cost-of-living-related news, money worries are on most people’s minds currently,” GamCare explained.

“We understand how hard it can be to talk about money and that gambling, unmanageable debts or reductions in income can make those conversations.”