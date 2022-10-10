GambleAware seeks learning partner to monitor Aftercare Funding Programme

Share Facebook

GambleAware has submitted an expression of interest (EOI) seeking an evaluation and learning partner to help support the development of its Aftercare Funding Programme.

Part of GambleAware’s wider ‘operational strategy’, the Aftercare Funding Programme will improve the availability and access to post-care treatment and support for victims of gambling harms.

As the commissioning charity of research, education and treatment (RET) funding, GambleAware branded aftercare as an “emerging area, which has not previously received significant investment within Great Britain. Therefore, there is limited evidence base of what works and why.”

GambleAware’s Evaluation team has launched a research project that will begin in “early February 2023 and be completed by 2026”. Submissions for the EOI will close at 5pm on Friday 28 October.

The project will be funded with a budget of £300,000 (including VAT), available for its selected research partners.

Applicants for the EOI must consider different research approaches considering the UK’s diverse community make-up, working with regional partners and the assessment of specific types of gambling harm.

A priority will include how to improve the “aftercare experience of those with the greatest inequalities, coming from disadvantaged communities”.

The programme will also seek to connect funded projects through a community of shared learning, that will be delivered in partnership between a gambling specialist organisation and another partner.

The EOI must also consider the feedback and insights of people with lived experience of gambling harms.

“The GambleAware Evaluation team is seeking Expressions of Interest for evaluation and learning partners for the Aftercare Funding Programme. This programme of work seeks to fund post-care (aftercare) initiatives to enable people to maintain their recovery from gambling harms.”

GambleAware continues to advance research projects of its operational strategy. In September the RET charity announced that it required a learning partner to support its Community Resilience Fund (CRF) for its upcoming launch, scheduled for January 2023.