Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

GambleAware has submitted an ‘expression of interest’ for a learning partner to support and enhance the development of its Community Resilience Fund (CRF).

The search for a new CRF partner has been sanctioned by the Evaluation Team of GambleAware, which anticipates launching a new ‘evaluation project’ in January 2023.

The project will last up to 18 months and will be funded with a budget of £250,000 (including VAT).

Launched in 2021, the CRF was announced as a new initiative of GambleAware’s ‘organisational strategy’ to improve its localised approach to tackling problem gambling harms, working with community-led organisations.

“The fund is targeted at community-based organisations who are not currently funded by GambleAware. The main aim of the CRF is to provide short-term funding to address gambling harm inequalities experienced by disadvantaged communities across Great Britain”, GambleAware explained.

The Evaluation Team of GambleAware requires guidance on how to identify and develop effective local partnerships to improve the research, treatment and education of problem gambling at a community level.

The project aims to develop a learning/information programme on how to work with new and emerging organisations and contribute to the sharing of learning between grantees.

A further goal is for GambleAware to build the capability of local organisations to monitor and evaluate their work to reduce gambling harms.

“The goals for the work of the learning partner have been designed with the overall goals of the programme in mind, so that we are able to support these goals whilst also providing independent and useful evidence to GambleAware and commissioned providers” – the project outlined.

The deadline for Expression of Interests (EOI) submissions is on 30 September at 5pm.