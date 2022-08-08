GambleAware seeks agenda consultation for 10th Annual Conference 

Share Facebook

Industry stakeholders have been reminded that they can submit proposals to be examined and presentations to be showcased at the GambleAware Annual Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, 7 December 2022.

Hosting its tenth annual conference, GambleAware has chosen the theme of “taking action to tackle gambling harms as a public health issue”.

Central to the conference’s agenda, GambleAware seeks to put a spotlight on reducing the social stigma of gambling harms and how inequalities impact those seeking treatment and support within the context of public health.

GambleAware has opened its conference agenda for stakeholders’ to directly contribute to the discussion points of stigma, inequality, cost of living, population health and improving regulation.

The deadline for agenda submissions is Friday 12th August 2022, which will be reviewed by GambleAware, external experts and an eligibility panel.

“GambleAware’s ambition is to create a varied and engaging agenda, by allowing others to help shape the programme and share their learnings with a diverse audience,” the charity stated.

The agenda of the 2022 Conference seeks to showcase the most diverse voices and contributors working on problem gambling research, prevention and treatment support, as well as those in communities that have a lived experience of gambling harms.

The 2021 conference saw newly appointed UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) Chief Executive Andrew Rhodes warn licensed operators that the regulator would take a tougher and more punitive approach to compliance and penalties.

Rhodes warned that under his leadership, the UKGC would no longer tolerate ‘repeat offenders’ failing to meet their licensing duties on protecting players from gambling harms.