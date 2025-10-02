GRAI goes for excellence during first mandate

Share Facebook

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) has highlighted some of its biggest achievements under its historical first mandate.

In the pursuit of a gambling regulatory system on par with modern European standards, the Irish government introduced GRAI at the end of last year, with the regulator beginning to take charge of the market in March 2025.

Under CEO Anne Marie Caulfield’s leadership, GRAI’s main responsibilities revolve around the supervision of licensing, gambling laws, self-exclusion and player protection initiatives.

Only seven months after its official launch, the regulatory body has already achieved some significant progress in the areas outlined above.

For one, a close collaboration with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) resulted in an evidence-based conclusion that gambling inducements – even “bad” ones below market rates – can lead to increased gambling rates, especially among those at most risk.

This will likely inform regulatory developments moving forward, with the GRAI potentially moving to clamp down on promotions like bonuses in Ireland’s new-look gambling market.

Meanwhile, having a specialised gambling regulator in place has also allowed for a more focused approach towards problem gambling research.

In conjunction with Pobal – Ireland’s body responsible for EU funding allocation, GRAI conducted the country’s first nation-wide ‘Call for Input’ initiative which assessed the amount of money needed for the creation of a Social Impact Fund that would deliver a meaningful impact in tackling gambling harm.

Furthermore, banks have also become more involved with cutting down problem gambling rates with the help of the regulator and the launch of the Common Commitment of Care for Problem Gambling project.

Operator compliance with the regulatory framework will also come under scrutiny as soon as GRAI begins its licensing duties, with the regulator’s Compliance and Enforcement teams getting ready to work closely together and bridge any gaps when it comes to legal breaches.

The step-by-step licensing guide has also been already published on GRAI’s website thanks to a thorough consultation process and detailed stakeholder feedback. Licence applications will run through a newly-set online portal built with the help of Deloitte, who has also played a core role in the implementation of Ireland’s first National Gambling Exclusion Register.

Caulfield commented: “The Authority is currently finalising the Statement of Strategy 2025 – 2027, which sets out the roadmap to delivering a modern, fair, and trusted regulatory regime that reflects the constantly evolving nature of gambling and the expectations of the Irish public.

“We look forward to sharing our Statement of Strategy with our stakeholders when it is finalised in the coming weeks.”