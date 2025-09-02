Share Facebook

Allwyn is continuing its overhaul of the National Lottery with the return of the famous “It Could Be You” slogan, back on UK screens for the first time in more than 26 years.

The relaunch of the line, which was first used in 1994 alongside the golden pointing hand, is part of a wider strategy to modernise the Lotto and underline its place in a competitive gambling market.

The news also comes at a time of wider change for Allwyn, coming a year after it officially took control of the National Lottery licence from Camelot, which the group had already acquired after a legal dispute was put aside

Meanwhile, last week, parent company KKCG completed the sale of a 4.27% stake in Allwyn to Czech investment business J&T Arch Investments in a deal valuing the operator at €11.2bn as of December 2024.

The company’s management of the UK National Lottery – which saw sales of £6.5bn and paid out prizes of £3.7bn between 1 April 2023 and 31 January 2024 – will have likely influenced this valuation. Allwyn is keen to see momentum continue, and marketing will be crucial to this.

Updating a classic

Creative agency VCCP produced the 30-second ad, with direction from Dave Meyers, whose credits include videos for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The film reintroduces the celestial golden hand while placing it in modern-day British settings.

Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “The world has become too rational and logical… What happened to all of the magic? The what if? What if we all believed again? After all, it could be you.”

The campaign was produced by VCCP’s content studio Girl&Bear, with Hearts & Science handling media planning. It will run across television, VOD, outdoor, print and social channels throughout autumn.

Campaign built on real winners

Against this backdrop, Allwyn has relaunched Lotto’s most recognisable campaign line. Unlike earlier iterations, this revival places real winners at the centre of the story.

Among them is Essex’s Gary MacDonald, who scooped £5.2m earlier this year and left his delivery job behind: “I was just a regular delivery driver a few months back and now I am in an advertisement! It’s mad!”

To support the relaunch, Allwyn commissioned research with 2,500 people. Almost every respondent (98%) agreed the UK could use more hope. Forty-one per cent said they specifically wished to win the Lotto, while 72% believed positive thinking could influence outcomes.

Steve Parkinson, Brand and Marketing Director at Allwyn UK, said: “The original tagline ‘It Could Be You’ has always struck a chord with our players and it has never left us… But there’s also a new generation of players that want those ‘what if’ magic moments that Lotto provides.”

Responsibility on a global stage

Alongside its consumer-facing campaigns, Allwyn has also been expanding its presence in sport recently with a growing focus on responsibility – something group leadership believes will define the future of sponsorship deals between gaming firms and sports organisations.

The company is a commercial partner of Formula One and McLaren Racing, using the platform for visibility as well as introducing initiatives such as the Allwyn Global Community Award, which offers €100,000 to community projects around the world.

Robert Chvátal, Allwyn Group CEO, last week said that the aim is to make sponsorship more than just branding: “We are not there just to fix brand awareness and try to profile ourselves with the very prestigious and visible events. We also want to do something that is impactful. I believe that this is the future.”

