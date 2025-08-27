Teun Struycken abandons Dutch gambling oversight

Share Facebook

Media reports coming from the Netherlands suggest that Legal Protections Secretary Teun Struycken has tabled his resignation.

Struycken’s resignation is the latest in a list of top cabinet officials stepping down to protest a political veto on sanctions against Israel.

Dutch politics were already in shambles after the fall of the four-party coalition government earlier this year, with a caretaker government holding the front until the next elections in October.

With many questions already looming over the gambling sector in the Netherlands, the latest development will definitely cast an even bigger shadow of uncertainty.

As a Legal Protections Secretary, Struycken was responsible for the oversight of gambling in the Netherlands, and was in the process of implementing a series of regulatory reforms designed to strengthen the licensed market against offshore operators and reduce problem gambling rates.

Some of Struycken’s planned reforms included a ban of untargeted adverts by influencers, social media and streaming platforms, as well as an increase of the age required to play online slots and casino games to 21. The future of these, alongside other legislative changes, is now uncertain.

As reported by Dutch media outlet NOS last Friday, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp left his post after his proposal to impose sanctions on Israel was left with no support from other Ministers.

In a statement, Veldkamp commented: “As a cabinet, we have already taken a number of steps. The Netherlands has nothing to be ashamed of. I’ve felt resistance within the cabinet for more measures in connection with what is happening in Gaza City and the West Bank.

“I have insufficient confidence that things will change in the coming weeks and months if I am so limited in my ability to implement the policy I deem necessary. I am going home and will write a letter of resignation.”

The Foreign Minister was soon followed in his decision by all other fellow ministers and state secretaries from the Nieuw Social Contract party (NSC), including Struycken.

