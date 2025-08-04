Playtech’s upbeat H1 2025 update boosted by Caliente brand

Share Facebook

Playtech has delivered a robust trading update for the first half of 2025, setting the stage for its full results on 11 September having had a strong focus on B2B growth and partnerships.

In its H1 2025 trading statement, the FTSE-listed firm said: “Since the AGM trading statement on 21 May 2025, the company has delivered a strong performance underpinned by good momentum across our B2B business and a better than expected contribution from income from associates.”

Notably, Playtech partner Caliente Interactive delivered strong results on the back of favourable sporting outcomes in Q2, and paid its first dividend under a revised strategic agreement – fueling the uplift.

As a result of this improved performance from its Mexican client, Playtech now forecasts adjusted EBITDA for H1 2025 of at least €90m (£76m).

The company also confirmed plans to step up investment in the US and Brazil during the second half of the year, while acknowledging headwinds in Brazil and Colombia that mirror earlier cautions from its May trading update.

“Given the exciting growth opportunities ahead, the board remains very confident in Playtech’s ability to execute on its strategy as a predominantly pure‑play B2B business,” the company’s statement continued.

Deepening high-profile partnerships

To solidify this momentum, Playtech continues to expand its presence through several key partnerships across regulated markets.

In June 2025, the company officially launched in West Virginia, marking its fourth regulated US iGaming state, and is now powering Live Casino and RNG content for top operators such BetMGM, DraftKings and Delaware North.

In the same month, Playtech partnered with High Roller Technologies in Canada to provide technology for its Ontario platform, with a launch planned for H2 2025.

Further expanding its reach, Playtech also signed a retail sports betting pilot deal with MSC Cruises in the first half of the year, launching a trial across eight ships covering 284 trips.

The group’s post-Q2 performance may be aided by further B2B partnerships signed with other prominent firms – although the risk that these partners’ bottom lines may be impacted by rising tax revenues across key markets like the UK, France and the Netherlands does remain.

SBC exclusively revealed last week that French racing giant Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU) had chosen Playtech as its new iGaming platform provider, following a competitive three-way tender process launched earlier this year.

The decision marked a pivotal step in PMU’s strategy to modernise its digital offering – spanning online sports betting, horse racing tote bets and poker across France.

