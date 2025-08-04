Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The Dutch gambling regulator (KSA) has appointed Jaap Wieland as independent Chair of the Objections Advisory Committee.

In his three-year tenure Wieland will be joining fellow Chairs Adriane Koppe and Monique van Oers, who were both appointed back in 2023.

At the time of appointment, Koppe was lecturing on constitutional and administrative law at the Hague University of Applied Sciences, while van Oers was the Director of Legal Affairs at the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets.

Wieland also boasts extensive expertise within the legal sector. A high-profile lawyer, he specialises in general and economic administrative law. He was at one point a Faculty of Law university lecturer.

He’s also worked as a lawyer at the Directorate of Administrative Justice of the Council of State, which will prove invaluable for his new tenure at the Objections Advisory Committee.

The Committee serves as an impartial reviewer of all objections by licencees against enforcement actions taken by the KSA, with its primary task being to assess and advise the decision-making body.

So far 2025 has proven busy for the Committee, with the KSA shortening the leash of licenced operators and relentlessly going after the black market as the Netherlands finds itself amid a series of regulatory reforms.

Earlier in April, the regulator charged an unnamed licence holder with €734,000 for allegedly failing to adequately protect its customers from gambling harm.

On the advertising front, the KSA recently went after licensed iGaming provider Betca after concluding that an advert running within a mobile game could’ve been viewed by minors.

To further protect the youth from gambling, the Netherlands no longer allows operators to set up sponsorship deals with any sports club in the country.

The regulator recently affirmed that the sponsorship ad ban is going well so far since it came into force at the start of July, but it is yet to be seen whether companies will start sponsoring through intermediaries, as we’ve seen happening in Belgium.

Further protection measures first spearheaded by former Legal Protections Minister Franc Weerwind have also proven successful as per official statistics, with players now exhibiting less risky behaviours. More reforms are now being rolled out under Weerwind’s successor, Teun Struycken.

September 15 will see SBC organise a groundbreaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/