Industry legends join SBC for million euro charity event

SBC has assembled a crack team to deliver the industry’s most ambitious trade show entertainment for SBC Summit 2025 in Lisbon. The evening event will be held on Monday, 15 September, ahead of SBC Summit and aims to raise over a million euros for charity.

Leading the project is Shona ODonnell, a well-known figure in the gambling event space, having worked at iGaming Business, Clarion Events and most recently Better Collective, where she served as Head of Strategic Events. ODonnell brings with her a 20-year career in organising, managing, and curating major corporate and iGaming industry events.

Overseeing the marketing of the event is another familiar face to the gambling industry – Thomas Rasmussen. During 12 years at Betsson, Rasmussen held several director-level marketing and commercial roles and managed 13 teams working with +100m euro budgets. Prior to Betsson, he spent four years at Entain.

On the operational side, SBC Summit has engaged the services of experienced event producer Russell Feingold, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in sport and charity events. Most recently, he produced Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford in June, which raised over £15 million for UNICEF.

SBC Founder & CEO Rasmus Sojmark commented: “It was important that we put together a great team for this event, which is why I’m delighted to have secured the talents of Shona, Thomas and Russell.

“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever done at SBC and a brilliant opportunity to showcase the good causes that the gambling industry can support together. It’s going to make Lisbon the ultimate experience for the sector and I can’t wait to launch it next week.”

Shona ODonnell said: “I’ve worked alongside SBC throughout many years of my career, so it is very exciting to work directly as part of the team for the first time on this fantastic initiative. Alongside keynotes such as Gary Vaynerchuk, this event will reinforce SBC Summit’s position on the global stage.”

Thomas Rasmussen commented: “It’s a pleasure to support Rasmus and the SBC Summit team on this amazing project. The younger version of me would never have believed that I would one day be working on something so iconic and helping raise such a large amount of money for charity. It’s going to be astounding.”

Russell Feingold added: “Being involved from the outset of what promises to be a very successful new annual event is very exciting. Also, being able to do it in Lisbon alongside the SBC Summit is the icing on the cake. I’m very happy to be working with SBC Summit on this project.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available to support the event and partner charities. Confirmed sponsors already include Soft2Bet, Sportingtech, Vegas Legends, Spribe, IGP and Alea.

Keep an eye on sbcevents.com for the big launch and find out more about the SBC Summit in Lisbon, taking place on 16-18 September.

For more information:



Marketing – Thomas Rasmussen [email protected]

Sponsorship – Rasmus Sojmark [email protected]