Grammy-nominated Galantis to Headline the INFINITY Malta

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SBC Summit Malta will deliver an unforgettable experience for its 6,000 delegates with an exclusive headline performance by Swedish dance music legend Galantis at the debut edition of INFINITY Malta.

Famed for global anthems including 2x platinum-certified “No Money” and their GRAMMY-nominated single, “Runaway (U & I)”, Galantis will take the stage on Wednesday, 11th June, at the Aria Complex. The high-energy set—available to all Full Event Pass holders—promises an electrifying atmosphere packed with immersive visuals and dancefloor-filling hits.

Following its successful debut at SBC’s flagship event in Lisbon, the INFINITY brand has quickly cemented itself as the ultimate EDM festival experience for the sports betting and iGaming industry —bringing electrifying performances, premium hospitality, and an unbeatable atmosphere.

Headlining the first INFINITY Malta, Galantis joins a stellar roster of previous INFINITY artists, including Afrojack, Darude, Don Diablo, Dubdogz, and Miss Monique.

“The INFINITY brand was created to give delegates a festival-like experience that reflects the energy and excitement of each SBC event. The INFINITY Malta will be no exception,” said Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC.

“Our 2025 lineup features some true household names, with Steve Aoki confirmed for the INFINITY Florida, and Alok, alongside another top name, set to headline the INFINITY Lisbon, we’re now thrilled to welcome Galantis to the INFINITY family.”

Galantis is the dance music project of Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy), who has been at the helm of the project since its debut at the 2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. With a career spanning more than two decades and touching a wealth of genres, including punk rock, hip-hop and pop, his musical genius has earned him collaborations alongside some of the industry’s most notable names, including Madonna, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Sam Smith, and more.

His RIAA gold-certified debut album Pharmacy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Album Chart, driven by the platinum-certified single “Peanut Butter Jelly” and the 3x platinum-certified hit “Runaway (U & I),” the latter of which earned a GRAMMY nomination for “Best Dance Recording.” The 2017 sophomore album The Aviary, featuring the 2x platinum-certified single “No Money,” debuted in the top 10 in 23 countries. The third Galantis album, Church (2020), included the chart-topping gold-certified single “Faith” with country music icon Dolly Parton featuring Mr. Probz, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Chart before quickly topping the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart, where it remained for five weeks.

Meanwhile, the gold-certified collaborative single “Heartbreak Anthem” with David Guetta & Little Mix proved a global sensation, spending 10 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 chart and 13 consecutive weeks in the top 10 on the UK Official Chart. The latest album, Rx, is Karlsson’s most deeply personal creation to date, featuring the pop anthem “Lighter” with Guetta and 5 Seconds of Summer, which reached No.1 on the US Dance Radio chart.

Today, the heavy-hitter has amassed over 7.3 billion cumulative worldwide streams and more than 1.9 billion video views as the Swedish-born artist continues to evolve and shatter through the boundaries in a way that only Galantis can.

The INFINITY Malta will take place on Wednesday, 11 June, during SBC Summit Malta—the European-focused betting and iGaming event formerly known as CasinoBeats Summit. The rebranded show will welcome 6,000 industry stakeholders for three days of high-level networking, education, and exhibition.

The INFINITY Malta is an exclusive experience reserved for Full Event Pass holders. Secure yours now for just €400 and take advantage of a €200 early bird discount.

Operators and affiliates can apply for complimentary Full Event Passes.