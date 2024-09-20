Share Facebook

Betting odds and markets provider Rimble has partnered with Abelson Info to enable sportsbook access in the company’s offerings.

The provider will now feature Rimble’s player props and will highlight esports-related statistics such as kills, assists and headshots in League of Legends and Valorant.

Shivam Shorewala, CEO of Rimble, commented: “We’re excited to integrate our comprehensive player props into Abelson Info’s platform.

“Our focus has always been on providing sportsbooks with detailed, data-driven player markets, and this partnership allows us to offer these across more operators and markets.”

The integration is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Rimble supports five sports and processes data for more than 20,000 esports matches every year.

“Our technology, combined with Abelson’s platform, will provide even more precise player odds, enabling operators to offer never-before-seen betting markets,” Shorewala added.

Notably, cricket betting, runs, wickets and strike rate stats will also be provided as part of the deal.

Jeevan Jeyaratnam, COO of Abelson’s pricing division, added: “Rimble’s extensive player prop coverage is a valuable addition to the platform which will significantly enhance the variety and depth of player markets available to our sportsbook partners.”