SRIJ commands specific rules on Crash games for Portuguese market

Serviço de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos (SRIJ) – the Gambling Inspectorate of Portugal – has published specific requirements (instructions) for operators to provide ‘Loot’ or ‘Crash’ type games.

Authorised by Tourismo de Portugal, the government department which governs gambling activities, SRIJ is required to collect a ‘financial summary’ from all licensees offering Loot or Crash type games.

The development sees SRIJ act as the first European gambling authority to govern Crash type games as a specific product category, separating Crash from the online casinos segment.

The command follows SRIJ authorisation for Loot and Crash games to be recognised as a new product vertical under the rules of Portugal’s Online Gambling Decree-Law – as mandated on 13 March 2023.

Recognised as online casino’s fastest growing segment, Crash type games are time-based, multi-player accumulator games, which allow players to cash-out winnings against the clock.

Crash and similar game titles (such as Loot) have become popular with online casino customers, allowing players to win x100 jackpots on their original wagers.

Technical requirements previously instructed by SRIJ state that operators must ensure that Crash game multipliers are maintained at 1-to-100x. Furthermore, operators must ensure that wagers returned to players remain above 80%.

The approval of Loot and Crash games as a new vertical will require licensed operators to submit a ‘Daily Financial Summary’ to SRIJ for monitoring activities.

Operating entities must provide an XML schema file for record keeping purposes, providing SRIJ information on “total wagers, earnings, commissions, pay-outs and incentives (bonuses)” – recorded by Loot and Crash games.

The command is needed to “define a set of procedures that allow the standardisation of the information that gambling operators must report, which is necessary to control the activity of operating online gambling and betting.”

SRIJ has issued specific technical commands on data calculations and reporting formats to ensure that information is accurate and consistent for all operators offering Loot and Crash games.