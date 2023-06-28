Motti Gil joins NeoGames as CFO for transformational period

Share Facebook

Motti Gil has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NeoGames as the sportsbook, igaming and iLottery solutions developer prepares for integration into Aristocrat Entertainment.

Succeeding Raviv Adler in the position, Gil will continue to work closely with the outgoing CFO for a seamless transition of duties. Adler will officially step down from the role on 31 July 2023, with Gil assuming responsibilities on 1 August.

The new CFO is not a stranger to NeoGames, however, having worked as the CFO of Aspire Global for nearly seven years from 2016 onwards, serving on the firm’s board during and after its acquisition by NeoGames in summer 2022.

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames, said: “Motti Gil has been with the Company for seven years with much of that time spent as the CFO of the publicly-listed Aspire Global Group prior to the merger last year.

“He has continually demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and leadership skills throughout his tenure. He remains instrumental in overseeing critical financial operations and has strong relationships with key stakeholders. Motti is the ideal candidate to step into this role at this time.”

NeoGames has praised Gil as a ‘seasoned executive’ with 20 years experience in global financial and operational experience, including his tenure with Aspire but also seven years as the CFO of wireless technology firm GoNet Systems.

He began his career in tech as an Audit Team Manager at Ernst & Young, later becoming a Financial Controller at Netcom Group and MTS, before assuming his first CFO role at IXI Mobile in 2007, also serving as VP Finance at the latter.

As mentioned above, Gil joins NeoGames at a transformational moment in the company’s history, with the firm having reached acquisition terms with ASX-listed firm Aristocrat Entertainment in May.

The company will delist from the NASDAQ stock exchange and become a privately owned holding of Aristocrat, complete with its full suite of offerings including Aspire Global’s BtoBet sportsbook and Pariplay igaming platforms.

Commenting on the departure of Adler, who was CFO during the takeover of Aspire and subsequent expansion of NeoGames sports betting offering, Malul added: “We cannot overstate the immense impact Raviv has had on NeoGames’ success.

“His unwavering dedication, strategic insights, and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping our Company and in delivering value for our shareholders. We are genuinely thrilled for Raviv as he embarks upon a new opportunity, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”