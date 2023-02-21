Swedish B2B providers reminded to renew licences

Share Facebook

The Swedish Gambling Inspectorate, Spelinspektionen, has issued an update to B2B companies active in the national market.

According to the Inspectorate, some five-year B2B supplier licences are due to expire soon under the new framework introduced back on 1 January 2019.

Licence holders are encouraged to reapply for a new licence before the expiry date in order to keep providing games and other betting and gambling solutions to B2C Swedish operators.

Firms have until four months before their licence ends to apply for a renewal – for example, companies with a licence expiring on 31 December will have until 1 September to submit the required information.

Companies which submit their applications after the four month deadline could still secure renewal, but have been warned that late submissions ‘may not provide the playing time between the time the existing licence has expired and until the Gambling Inspectorate decides on the new application’.

Any firm which continues to provide games without a valid licence will be doing so illegally and could face regulatory penalties from the Spelinspektionen as a result.

“The Swedish Gaming Authority will return with more detailed information about the upcoming application process and what is important for licence holders to consider,” the Inspectorate added.

Sweden is currently set to introduce new licensing requirements for B2B betting and gaming providers as part of reforms to the Swedish Gambling Act.

According to an update from the authority late last year, a new B2B framework will be established on 1 July 2023, with an application window due to open in March.

All online gambling software suppliers and game developers would be subject to the new licensing scheme, with an initial application fee of SEK 120,000 (€11,000/£9,600) and a renewal charge of SEK 600,000 (€55,300/£48,100).