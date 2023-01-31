Share Facebook

Industry training provider iGaming Academy has announced the relaunch this week of its flagship Anti Money-Laundering & Counter-Terrorist Financing and Responsible Gaming training courses.

The Malta-based firm has made the eLearning courses available in a “plug-in” format for businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions. Learners take ‘foundation’ modules followed by a tailored combination of ‘jurisdiction-specific’ and then ‘supplementary’ modules.

The updated courses cover jurisdiction-specific content for several European markets including Belgium, Denmark, Europe, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Italy, Malta, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK.

Head of Content Gabriella Rizzo said: “We’ve been working hard to revolutionise the way we train the industry, particularly on topics that are so critical to the smooth operational running of an organisation.

“Our new AML/CTF and RG courses take industry training to the next level by not only delivering an exceptional experience to the end user, but also by giving more power to employers by enabling them to train staff more effectively on the markets they operate in.”

There are three layers to the new restructured modules. Foundation modules apply to staff members of all levels within the organisation, providing an overall understanding of RG and AML/CTF concepts whilst ensuring a base level of knowledge.

Jurisdiction-specific modules enable staff members to train for the markets they operate in. They build on the foundation module, providing detailed regulatory information specific to the jurisdictions they work on.

Supplementary modules allow clients with the ability to upload company specific training to their eLearning portal to continue building on the RG and AML/CTF training by uploading additional training material or messages they wish to deliver to their staff.

With the new “plug-in” format, businesses can also supplement the foundation and jurisdiction-specific modules with their own complementary content, such as company-specific materials or bespoke messaging.

According to iGaming Academy, its online compliance training courses are “relied on by gambling licensees worldwide”. In 2022 the CPD-accredited training provider issued over 217,000 completion certificates.