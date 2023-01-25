EPIC takes next step in Australia clinching Tabcorp deal

Share Facebook

Tabcorp, one of the largest betting and gaming groups in Australia, has become the latest firm to partner with EPIC Risk Management.

Enhancing the consultancy’s presence in the Australian betting and gaming scene, the partnership will be based out of Melbourne and focus on delivery of EPIC’s executive training and gambling harm awareness.

This will include its ‘Interactions Masterclass’ programme, as well as its speciality on leveraging ‘lived experience’ to address and educate people about gambling and its potentially harmful effects.

Martin Bland, EPIC’s Director of Business Development, said: “As one of the biggest gambling operators in the world, it is crucial that EPIC can bring its expertise to a workforce of more than 5,000 people, to help try and significantly reduce the risk of gambling-related harm occurring across any of Tabcorp’s brands.

“We look forward to commencing our working relationship with Tabcorp and trust that we will provide some key support in relation to player protection throughout the organisation.”

A UK-based organisation, EPIC has been working to strengthen its presence in a number of international markets across Europe, Asia and North America.

In Australia, the group has partnered with Cricket New South Wales, rolling out a lived experience-focused education programme to professional men’s and women’s cricketers.

Tabcorp, meanwhile, is one of the leading gambling providers in Australia, having recorded revenue growth of 18.7% in its Q1 FY2023 trading update, and maintaining a monopoly on New South Wales pub and hotel wagering machines.

Partnering with the group is a major step for EPIC Risk Management, following an active 2022 which saw the consultancy sign agreements with the likes of Racing Welfare, Kindred Group, Chelsea FC and Mindway AI.

In an interview with SBC News, Mindway AI’s Business Development Manager, Paula Murphy, offered some insights into the Better Collective brand’s agreement with EPIC.

She said: “They have a genuine desire to actually help and make a difference, driven by wanting to protect players as many of their team have lived experience of gambling related harm. You can’t get better than working with the people who are in it for the right reasons.

“We also have a number of customers in common and so we have been working together for some time because of this. It seemed like natural progression, and we both recognised that knowledge sharing leads to innovation and development.”