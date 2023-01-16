Ringier Sports debuts Sportal in Greece

Share Facebook

Ringier Sports Media Group (RSMG) continues to expand its European sports betting presence launching its flagship Sportal domain in Greece.

Recognised as the leading sports portal in the Balkans and Central Europe, the launch of Sportal.gr will provide Greek audiences with the most comprehensive news, live scores and analysis of sports coverage and betting markets.

Greece becomes the sixth European market launch for Sportal, with RSMG establishing its property as the leading daily sports portal in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia markets.

Sportal.gr has been optimised for Greek betting audiences using the in-play APIs and engagement tools of RSMG proprietary tech partner LiveScore Group.

RSMG targets further new market launches in 2023, having secured Swiss multimedia conglomerate Ringier AG as its lead investor following a two-year strategic partnership that established the Ringier Sportal business in Central Europe.

“I am very pleased that RSMG is today further expanding the presence of its media brand Sportal beyond CEE and Africa, in Greece with the launch of sportal” said Stilian Shishkov, RSMG Senior Partner and CEO of Sportal Media Group.

“We will offer Greek sports fans vibrant sports content combined with powerful customisation and loyalty tools, all powered by our Sportal365 content management system.”