SBC News Affilka platform reports 20% uplift in player acquisition

Affilka platform reports 20% uplift in player acquisition

Erin-Marie Gallagher October 13, 2022 Affiliate News, Europe, Latest News Comments Off on Affilka platform reports 20% uplift in player acquisition

Affiilka, the affiliate marketing platform, has enabled its clients to increase player acquisition by 20% by “taking over all software-related issues” according to its developer, SOFTSWISS.

A new report published this week by the affiliate marketing platform, cites the client case study of BC.GAME, in which Affilka found that the migration resulted in “increased player acquisition, improved team resource management and optimised brand processes”.

Anastasiya Borovaya, Head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, said: “Switching an affiliate marketing platform can be challenging. There can be many reasons behind the decision. Сhoosing a new platform can be complicated through a lack of knowledge about the resulting benefits.

“At Affilka, we have built the necessary software platform migration expertise to take the lead. The process may be as simple as moving affiliate IDs and contact details or rather as complex as transitioning player historical data and affiliate payment history to meet the new platform’s requirements.

“Whatever our clients decide, Affilka’s account managers will be there to walk them through the transition.”

Affilka explained that a number of its partners have opted to carry out a platform migration to combat issues relating to what it described as “a lack of detailed and customisable affiliate and player activity reporting, AML compliance issues, and high costs of in-house development”.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Andrey Starovoitov: SOFTSWISS is unlocking new international opportunities

Andrey Starovoitov: SOFTSWISS is unlocking new international opportunities

Speaking ahead of SBC Summit Barcelona, SOFTSWISS co-CEO Andrey Starovoitov tells us about some of …

SBC News SOFTSWISS maintains faith in crypto bounceback in H1 betting trend analysis

SOFTSWISS maintains faith in crypto bounceback in H1 betting trend analysis

Despite the heavy blows dealt to cryptocurrencies earlier this year, SOFTSWISS has pointed to steady …

SBC News SBC Awards Latinoamérica: Contenders announced for prestigious trophies

SBC Awards Latinoamérica: Contenders announced for prestigious trophies

SBC is excited to announce the shortlisted operators, affiliates, suppliers and leaders for this year’s …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies