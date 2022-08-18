Learn about the latest affiliate marketing trends and acquisition strategies in the ‘Affiliate, Marketing & Media Zone’

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Affiliate, media and marketing professionals will gather in the dedicated zone at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 to discuss the latest strategies, trends and regulatory challenges in affiliate marketing.

The exhibition floor at the Summit, which takes place at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc on 20-22 September, will feature major companies such as Bet365, CasinoGuru News, Ebet, Kaizen Gaming, Melbet, Videoslots and XL Media, among many others. The visitors can expect to engage with operator affiliate teams, affiliates, digital marketing specialists, and leading industry publications.

The ‘Affiliate, Marketing and Media Zone’ also has its own stage and dedicated conference agenda, which will examine key issues including; affiliate licensing, player acquisition, the role of affiliates in emerging markets, and the opportunities and challenges of affiliate marketing.

Highlights from the agenda include:

Wednesday, 21 September 2022: ‘Affiliate Focus’

Rob Painter (CMO Consultant, Oddschecker), Jonathan Edelshaim (CEO, Natural Intelligence), Simon Pilkington (CEO, KaFe Rocks), and Peter Gunni (CCO, Traffic Lab) will be among the speakers of the ‘Affiliate Leaders — evolving beyond player acquisition’ panel. The panellists will discuss how tier-1 affiliates broaden their business portfolios by diving into issues around safer gambling, media compliance and customer disputes, and reflect on the regulatory guarantees they require to expand their business services.

The ‘Emerging markets — spreading the word’ session will focus on the role of affiliates as trusted emerging markets entry points. The panel comprises Priscila Pio (Head of Sales, BetanDeal), Marcos Oliveira (COO and CCO, Clever Advertising Group), Lee Gwilliam (VP Commercial, Gambling.com Group), Catie Di Stefano (Director of Community Marketing, Online Gamblers), Javier Troncoso (CRO, Futbol Sites). Isabel Hale (Head of UK, APAC & Nordics, Catena Media) will moderate the session.

A one-hour live-streaming session and presentation by Fruity Slots Co-Founders Jamie Rosen and Josh Green , and Hideous Slots Founder William Barnes .

Thursday, 22 September 2022: ‘Marketing & Media’

Asbjørn Bieling-Hansen (Director of Paid Marketing, GiG Media), Chris Harrison (Senior Industry Head, Google), Sirp de Wit (CEO, Inovatiq), Christine Debono (Marketing Director, Videoslots) and Dmitry Belianin (CCO, Parimatch) will discuss ‘Industry regulation and its influence on performance marketing.’ The panellists will focus on the effect of local regulations across Europe, the US, Latin America and Canada on performance marketing efforts and the struggles when dealing with platforms such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook.

Actions point towards a rethink of the terms of affiliate deals as markets mature, operators handle new restrictions across regulated markets and a more price-sensitive consumer emerges. Staffan Lindgren (Co-owner, Key Affiliates), Daniel Jurilj (Head of Sales, SofaScore), Sven Kaltenegger (CCO, Whitezip), Sebastian Erfurth (COO, Casino.online), Gavin Walters (Owner & Director, Elworth Media) will discuss how the relationship between operators and affiliates affects the affiliate deal negotiation process. Phil Kornyshev (Head of Affiliates, Pinnacle) will moderate the panel.



Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “Affiliate marketing is the backbone of success for many of today’s businesses. Affiliates help operators with their player acquisition efforts, market entry strategies, and resolving disputes.

“The ‘Affiliate, Marketing & Media Zone’ confirms SBC’s commitment to connecting operators with affiliates and media outlets that can help them raise brand awareness and reach a wider audience and to educating affiliates on dealing with challenges.”

SBC Summit Barcelona is taking place between September 20-22. The Early Bird ticket will grant you access to SBC’s biggest-to-date event with a saving of €145 – the deal expires on 26 August.