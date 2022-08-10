EPIC updates interaction training to new UKGC standards

Share Facebook

EPIC Risk Management has updated its Interactions Masterclass training, ahead of the implementation of new regulatory standards on customer protection.

The gambling harm minimisation and prevention consultancy has made efforts to ensure the modules are in line with newly issued UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) guidelines.

The group has incorporated an additional focus on helping operators identify key signs of harm and vulnerabilities that increase risk levels.

“I’m glad to announce that our course has been updated to the new guidance and remains fully accredited,” said Dan Spencer, EPIC’s Director of Safer Gambling.

“We’ve had some amazing success delivering this course over the last 18 months, showing an average increase in confidence and ability of 20% to those who have taken the course.”

Unveiled in June and set to come into effect on 12 September, the UKGC’s updates gave EPIC three months to enhance its training provisions, which have so far focused on assisting tier-1 operators with identifying potential harm before it occurs.

The UKGC’s guidance concerns identification of vulnerable customers using indicators of harm, use of automated systems and processes and evaluation of customer interactions.

When detailing its updated guidance, the Commission informed gaming stakeholders that it plans to launch a further consultation on tackling three financial risks faced by bettors – binge gambling, significant unaffordable losses over time and risks faced by the financially vulnerable.

“The Gambling Commission has been more specific around interactions and this course covers not just compliance, but truly having effective and confident conversations with players at an early stage,” Spencer continued.

“Customer interactions should be part of daily business now across the industry and we can help make those interactions the very best they can be.”

Lived experience has played a key role in EPIC’s training and consultancy operations, with many of the company’s senior management and employees having personal experience of gambling related harm.

Demonstration of lived experience will also feature prominently at the group’s planned Gambling Harm Prevention in Sport Summit, scheduled to take place in Wembley Stadium this October.