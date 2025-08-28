Reach Plc unveils new All Out Football content hub

Share Facebook

UK media publishing conglomerate Reach has transformed its Mirror Football YouTube channel into the ‘All Out Football’ brand.

The weekly flagship show on the channel, In the Mixer, together with the whole All Out Football brand, are exclusively sponsored by Sky Bet – one of the premier UK betting brands.

Kevin Brain, Head of Content at Sky Bet, said: “We know that fans are always looking for new ways to consume the game they love, and we’ve shown a consistent commitment in backing content where we can add genuine value to the audience viewing experience. We’re excited to see how All out Football develops.”

Brokered by media agency EssenceMediacom, the partnership strategically coincides with the early stages of the new Premier League season.

All Out Football’s cast will feature a roster of recognisable football journalists and club-specific reporters, which will further strengthen Reach’s ability to distribute content among a targeted audience and communities.

In the Mixer will be hosted by ex-England defender Joleon Lescott, who will have football influencer and presenter Olivia Buzaglo as his co-host. Additionally, each month football fans will enjoy a brand new documentary.

The first documentary production will focus on Everton fans and the issue of moving from their historic Goodison Park stadium to their new ground at Bramley Dock.

All Out Football is the latest addition to the Reach All Out Franchise, which includes All Out Fighting, All Out Gaming, and All Out Rugby League.

Harrie Dumenil, Reach Studio Director, said: “We are excited to be launching All Out Football with Sky Bet as our lead sponsor and it has been a pleasure working with both the client and EssenceMediacom to help bring this brand new social video series to market.

“With similar audiences, SkyBet is the perfect partner to bring our new and exciting suite of football content to millions of fans.”

