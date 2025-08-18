Kambi rolls out sportsbook across three New York casinos

Kambi has consolidated its presence on the New York sports betting scene thanks to a new deal with Oneida Indian Nation.

The agreement will see Turning Stone Enterprises, Oneida’s business arm, replace its third-party sports betting supplier with Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook, which brings commodities like kiosks, POS terminals, and a comprehensive Bet Builder offer.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation, further strengthening our tribal partner network and expanding our footprint in one of the largest sports betting markets in the US.

“Oneida has a proven track record of offering best-in-class gaming experiences, and we look forward to working with them to ensure they have an unparalleled sportsbook offering for years to come.”

Kambi’s offering will be rolled out across Turning Stone’s three premier venues in Upstate New York- Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino and Sports Book, and Point Place Casino.

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO, added: “Our collaboration with Kambi marks a major step forward for our sportsbooks.

“This new partnership will give our guests faster, more intuitive ways to place bets and add an all-new level of excitement to our sports betting experience.”

Kambi’s Bet Builder feature helped it weather an otherwise quiet summer of sports. Increased Bet Builder usage drove trading margin to 11.5% – above the expected range for Q2.

The firm’s latest financials also visualised what has been a 2025 America-focused expansion strategy. Revenues in Q3 will be aided by a recent sportsbook deal extension with LeoVegas Group. In Latin America, Kambi holds a Turnkey partnership with RedCap, which is focused on Panama and El Salvador.

Besides geographical growth, the rest of the year will also see Kambi double down on esports, which proved to be the fifth-largest sport by Q2 turnover across the sportsbook supplier’s partnership network.