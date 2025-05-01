GiG brings two new hires to optimise commercial growth

Share Facebook

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has brought two new hires on board with the hopes of reinforcing its commercial development strategy.

Andy Kelly will take on the Head of Partnerships role, while Mitchell Harrison joins as GiG’s Business Development Director for Sportsbook.

Kelly joins with more than 15 years of commercial and operational leadership positions, orchestrating strategic partnerships and ensuring that revenue growth targets are met. In his new tenure, he will oversee the optimisation of GiG’s third-party platform integrations.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining GiG at such a pivotal time in the growth of the company. The technology we have available to existing and prospective customers is fantastic and puts us at the forefront of the industry, which was one of the many factors for joining GiG.

“We also want to offer our customers the best partners and suppliers to ensure they see maximum returns on investment.”

On the other hand, Harrison will head GiG’s Sportsbook division development as the company eyes the next phase rollout of its SportX sportsbook solution. He will leverage over seven years of iGaming business development experience to accelerate the solution’s success.

Adding on his new role at GiG, Harrison commented: “What excites me about GiG is how the product is being engineered specifically to reward operators with industry-leading margin optimisation tools, robust trading capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility to adapt to local market demands.

“I’m looking forward to accelerating the business growth and helping SportX establish itself as the sportsbook of choice for operators worldwide.”

Welcoming the two new specialists to the team, Andrew Cochrane, Chief Business Officer at GiG, concluded: “The addition of two highly regarded people with very specialised areas of expertise will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our global partnership strategy and drive expansion for our platform and sportsbook solutions.

“With our technology firmly delivering real results for operators in both established and emerging markets, their arrival further strengthens our ability to scale growth for the business.”

It seems that GiG will be looking to move into a completely different financial position by the end of this year compared to where it was at the start of 2025.

As of October 2024, GIG trades as a standalone igaming technology supplier, following its strategic split from GiG Media, the business which now trades as Gentoo Media.

Software development efforts will prioritise the expansion of GiG’s product suite, including the launch of SweepX, a social sweepstakes casino platform, alongside enhancements to CoreX (iGaming platform), SportX (sportsbook), and AI-driven suite of LogicX and DataX tools.

Year guidance sees GiG target a full-year 2024 revenues of €44m with an adjusted EBITDA of at least €10m. For Q1 trading, leadership anticipates revenues guidance of €8.8m to €9.2m. Adjusted EBITDA set at a range of €0.1m-to-€0.5m, reflecting steady growth and financial stability.

Further alluring to the company’s shift in commercial strategy was the naming of Andy Evers – the former Commercial Director of DraftKings – as the company’s Senior Vice President earlier in March.