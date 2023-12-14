IGT to switch auditing chiefs as Tim Rishton ends 29-year tenure

IGT Plc has announced the forthcoming retirement of Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) Tim Rishton.

Rishton, who joined IGT in 1995 as a Cost Accounting Manager, will retire from executive duties at the end of 2024, completing 29 years of service for the NYSE technology group.

IGT confirmed that Rishton will be succeeded by David Morgan, who will take on the role of IGT Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer on January 1, 2024, supported by Rishton to oversee the transition.

Noteworthy accomplishments by Rishton include delisting the GTECH organization from the Borsa Italiana stock exchange and relisting it on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as IGT in 2015.

“On behalf of the leadership team at IGT, I congratulate Tim Rishton on an illustrious career. Tim Rishton’s leadership, strategic vision, industry knowledge, discipline, and integrity will have a lasting influence on our organization,” said Max Chiara, IGT Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Tim has been instrumental in helping drive some of the most significant milestones in the evolution of IGT and its legacy companies.”

Rishton’s successor, David Morgan, joined IGT in 2017 and since 2020, has served as IGT Vice President and Corporate Controller, overseeing the preparation of financial statements and underlying auditing practices for IGT’s business units.

“Throughout his tenure at IGT, David Morgan has displayed a dedication to process improvement along with strong knowledge and expertise in technical accounting. He is a tremendous professional who will have a positive impact on our accounting and tax group, and our broader organization as a member of the leadership team,” added Chiara.