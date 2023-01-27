Share Facebook

Technamin has announced a new addition to its senior management, appointing Hmayak Manukyan as its Regional Director for Africa.

Described by the firm as an experienced salesman, Manukyan will lead the company’s growth strategy across African betting markets.

The new hire has been charged with leveraging his knowledge of the industry with the development of the latest technologies, which the sports betting and gaming supplier takes an active role in.

Manukyan remarked: “I’m very eager to explore this opportunity at Technamin as the company is currently one of the most exciting ones in the industry.

“I cannot wait to see what comes of our collaboration as the African region is full of untapped potential which is crying out for better products and services.”

Technamin takes a heightened interest in African markets at a time of extensive development for betting and gaming on the continent.

At the SBC Summit Barcelona last year, a panel of experts shared their insights and experience from Africa, with some in particular highlighting the potential of blockchain and crypto technology.

Meanwhile, Manukyan pins Technamin as the firm steps up its international operations, with its home country of Armenia set to become a regional ‘Silicon Valley’, according to Founder and CEO, Suren Khachatryan.

Commenting on the firm’s new Africa Director, Khachatryan said: “Hmayak brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Technamin which will serve us well in the months to come.

“The growing markets throughout Africa are a golden opportunity for us and I am confident we have just what it takes to provide operators with an innovative and cost-effective alternative to what is currently on offer.”