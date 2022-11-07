ComeOn launches Dutch KOA brand powered by Bragg Gaming 

Share Facebook

ComeOn Gaming has joined the ranks of the Dutch KOA online gambling regime launching its ComeOn.nl property.

The pan-European online gambling group secured its official Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) online gambling licence on 6 September, registered under the business of Tulipa Entertainment Limited.

Going live in the Netherlands, ComeOn.nl will be powered by Bragg Gaming’s full-service turnkey player account management (PAM) igaming platform and content systems.

The launch sees ComeOn join the 23 foreign and domestic operators competing in the Dutch KOA online gambling marketplace formally launched on 1 October 2021.

“The Netherlands represents a key market for us in which we have joined forces with Bragg,” explained ComeOn.nl Country Manager Eelco Paul ten Broeke.

“We operate to high standards at ComeOn.nl so it’s perfect for us to partner with a supplier that holds similar values as us. Bragg’s PAM provides a comprehensive and efficient springboard for our Dutch business which will only add further diversity and depth to our brand offering.”

Bragg underscored the comprehensive provisions of its PAM iGaming platform to aid ComeOn’s growth within the Dutch market, benefitting from its FUZE promotional tools, complemented by player and payment management, customer relationship management (CRM) and content management services (CMS).

Of strategic importance, the Bragg platform will manage all marketing services for ComeOn.nl including the segmentation, conversion, retention and reactivation of players using the most advanced tools available in the industry.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, said: “ComeOn! is a leading international casino brand that is well known for providing online players in multiple markets with a great gaming entertainment experience.”

“We are pleased to see the relationship go from strength to strength with such a highly regarded operator to address a market where we have already achieved strong early success.”