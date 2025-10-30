Share Facebook

Sports solutions firm Betby is further taking its partnership with international chess champion Magnus Carlsen into the next stage.

The firm first partnered with Carlsen, a five-time World Chess Champion, in October last year, with the partnership being showcased across various platforms including trade shows.

The next stage of the partnership will focus on some core themes – trust, leadership and strategic decision making, with the brand looking to draw parallels between its own operations and Carlsen’s career.

Pierre Pulis, Head of Marketing at BETBY said: “Magnus represents the essence of leadership… mastery, resilience, and strategic brilliance. At BETBY, we share that same mindset in how we empower our partners to make confident, data-driven decisions. Leaders Choose Leaders’ captures that connection perfectly.”

The duo have chosen a message for the campaign, ‘Leaders Choose Leaders’, portraying synergies between business and the game of chess. The campaign underpins a wider strategic push by Betby in new and emerging markets.

The past year has been an active one for the company, with its latest financial statement revealing 56% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 255% increase in total bets placed against H1 2024.

The company has clinched a number of deals with both B2B and B2C firms this year also. Notable new partners include Broadway Platform, in an Asia-focused deal, and the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC).

Pulis added: “Magnus Carlsen is not only a world champion but a symbol of intellect, precision, and leadership. The campaign captures the idea that even the greatest minds can stumble when stepping outside their area of expertise, yet when it comes to strategy and calculated moves, Carlsen always prevails.

“This mirrors BETBY’s philosophy: in the fast-paced and competitive world of sports betting technology, industry leaders rely on BETBY to make the right moves and stay ahead.”