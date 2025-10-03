EveryMatrix taps Xtremepush for CRM boost

Share Facebook

Xtremepush has entered a new partnership that will see its CRM marketing services integrated into the EveryMatrix platform.

The tier one gambling supplier will tap into Xtremepush’s AI-powered product suite to unlock real-time, personalised CRM and gamification capabilities for its customers, which will in turn drive engagement and maximise the value of all player types.

Kevin Furlong, Chief Product Officer, EveryMatrix, said: “Alongside our advanced turnkey platform technologies we have always partnered with best-in-class third-party suppliers such as Xtremepush providing added value to our customers.

“Combining our market-leading gaming infrastructure with Xtremepush’s powerful CRM technology will enable our customers to better understand their players, offer them even more personalised experiences and boost loyalty levels to name just a few benefits.”

Xtremepush leverages a holistic approach to data collection, using its Single Customer View to achieve an individual assessment of each player that brings optimised omni-channel personalisation and messaging.

These capabilities are further enhanced through the use of AI-powered automation and a gamification engine, which will further the revenue flow of partnering EveryMatrix operators.

Also commenting on the partnership was Tommy Kearns, CEO and Co-Founder at Xtremepush, who added that he expects to see huge value being added as both companies target global regulated markets.

He further noted: “EveryMatrix has built a well-earned reputation for being a provider of best-in-class sports betting and gaming solutions for its operator partners, and we’re pleased to bolster their software and services with our first-rate CRM and loyalty solutions.

“Regulated markets are hugely competitive and Xtremepush has proven its worth in optimising and scaling customer loyalty engines and processes in these environments to realise greater engagement and ensure maximum lifetime value of players.

“We’re very confident that we’ll showcase this once again with EveryMatrix, via its clients, and to make them another customer for life.”