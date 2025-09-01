Share Facebook

The UEFA Champions League returns later this month with some of the biggest clubs in European football going head-to-head, and it’ll likely be a big week for commercial partners like bet365.

The British multinational sportsbook secured a huge marketing win in August 2024 when it became the first ever betting sponsor of the Champions League, a deal now entering its second out of three years.

To maximise exposure and engagement around the tournament, bet365 has planned free ticket giveaways around each matchweek. This will include tickets for some of the most in-demand games like Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid vs Marseille, Bayern München vs Chelsea, and Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “As the first sports betting brand to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, we were delighted with year one of our global sponsorship, and we’re thrilled to bring back the ‘Big Ticket Giveaway’ in year two.

“Last season our commitment to giving fans ‘Never Ordinary’ experiences saw thousands of

fans attend the biggest and best matches in European club football.

“bet365 has a long and successful football heritage and we’ll continue to use this prestigious

partnership to give back to fans globally.”

The Champions League is one of the most widely viewed tournaments in the world, with an estimated 450 million tuning into last year’s final while Amazon Prime revealed that total viewership of its 2024/25 season coverage reached 13 million.

As a result, the marketing value of the league is huge, and with football being Europe’s popular betting sport and the Champions League final being one of the most bet on matches, it is particularly valuable for bookmakers.

Ticket giveaways and engagement drives are nothing new to bet365 as part of its European partnership. The firm hosted ticket giveaways ahead of the 2024/25 quarter finals and the final, with live fan activations held in London, Birmingham and Munich.

Another step in bet365’s transatlantic vision

On the other side of the ocean, the first week of September is shaping up to be a big one for bet365 in more than one sense. The company has taken another step forward in its American vision, launching in Maryland.

This comes just a few weeks after it launched in Kansas, with today’s Maryland launch making it bet365’s 15th state. It is also live in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Bet365 stands out in the US as a European-founded firm that has found success in the US while many others, like Kindred, Betfred and Tipico to name a couple of examples, have struggled to compete against the big budgets of FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Stoke-on-Trent-founded online sportsbook may have benefited from a number of factors, its long-running experience of online sports betting and cultivation of one of the strongest online products in the business being one of them.

It has also bided its time in America, not rushing in like some others did after the PASPA repeal of 2018. After launching in New Jersey in 2019, the firm has taken a gradual approach, giving it time to learn more about local regulations, customer preferences, and fine ideal partners.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “Following our recent launch in Kansas, we are thrilled to head east and deliver the bet365 experience to sports fans across Maryland.

“With our industry-leading product, user-friendly interface, and a reputation built over two decades, we’re excited to provide Marylanders with a trusted and dynamic platform for their sports betting entertainment.

“Joining customers across North America, we’re focused on proving that with our Bet Boosts, the fastest In-Game product, and Same Game Parlays, it’s Never Ordinary with bet365.”

