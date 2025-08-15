Share Facebook

Hippos ATG Oy, a new venture made between Finnish horseracing group Hippos and Swedish betting company ATG, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of its first senior hires.

Joonas Saha has taken up the role of Chief Commercial Officer, while Antti Koivula becomes Chief Compliance Officer. Both began their roles this week, which CEO Mikael Bäcke described as a key milestone in getting the joint venture fully operational in the country.

Bäcke, who was appointed as CEO in early June, described the pair’s arrival as a turning point for the business: “We are very pleased that Joonas Saha and Antti Koivula are joining our new company in Finland.

“They both bring valuable experience and knowledge that will strengthen our business. Their expertise and commitment are an important addition to our continued work.”

From academia and telecoms to betting

Saha joins after a period as a doctoral student at the University of Jyväskylä, building on an earlier career in media and telecommunications, including several years with Finnish operator Elisa.

Outside of work, he is known in sporting circles as an ice hockey referee in Finland’s top league.

Koivula’s background however is rooted in gaming law. Before this move, he was with Legal Gaming Attorneys at Law, advising on licensing, compliance, risk management and market entry in Finland’s gambling sector.

The firm praised Koivula’s detailed knowledge of the country’s ongoing regulatory overhaul, adding that he also brings personal betting experience after having worked as a sports bettor with a particular focus on horse racing.

Finland’s next chapter

Hippos ATG Oy was formed in April this year with the aim to modernise Finland’s horse racing and betting services, whilst having an eye on the regulatory changes due to take place in 2027.

The joint venture has been focused on putting the fundamentals in place, from securing regulatory alignment to integrating technology systems and shaping products for the Finnish market.

Finland plans to end its current online gambling monopoly and replace it with a new licensing system, and applications are expected to open early next year.

The reforms are designed to move Finland so that it is in line with other European markets, such as tighter player protection rules including mandatory ID checks, a national self-exclusion register and stricter limits for marketing. Meanwhile, a new supervisory authority will also be set up to oversee the sector.

Industry insiders see the move as a huge opportunity for international operators, whilst also providing Finnish racing and sports with fresh investment streams. With the clock ticking towards 2026, companies are already positioning themselves to be first in line when the new era begins.

Back in 2023, CCO Koivula spoke to SBC News about Finland’s upcoming changes, which have been in the works for some time. He said: “It is rather obvious that the switch to the licensing system would have a positive impact on the Finnish gambling industry, meaning ultimately more jobs.

“So, it is of utmost importance to create a well-balanced licensing system in which taxation and restrictive characteristics are not overly strict but at the same time the state gets decent income and effective prevention of gambling problems is guaranteed.”

The appointments of Saha and Koivula are seen as a sign that Hippos ATG Oy is moving forward in its execution plan.