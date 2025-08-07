An image of Rio de Janeiro bay in Brazil where Flutter is chasing a leading market position
Credit: Philipe Monteiro Cardoso / Shutterstock

Golden Matrix bolsters balance sheet to back Meridianbet’s Brazil momentum

Ted Menmuir August 7, 2025 Europe, Latest News, South America, Sportsbook Comments Off on Golden Matrix bolsters balance sheet to back Meridianbet’s Brazil momentum

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) reports progress on financial and operating objectives as it continues to expand the presence of its flagship Meridianbet brand across Brazil and new markets. 

The Global Nasdaq online gambling group maintains its record revenue momentum, to help ongoing strategic expansion of Meridianbet and the B2B gaming divisions of Expanse and RKings. 

In Q2 2025, GMGI reported revenue of $43.2m, up 9.6% year-on-year, and gross profit of $24.4m, with gross margin expanding to 56.4%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $3.4m, reflecting ongoing investment in market entry and brand development initiatives.

Despite the strong top-line results, the group posted a net loss of $3.7m for the quarter, largely due to elevated operating costs associated with its Brazil market launch.

Meridianbet is now fully operational in Brazil with a licence secured through 2029, and that early traction is exceeding expectations. Strategic costs tied to local marketing, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure integration were key contributors to the quarterly loss. GMGI also incurred $1.48m in interest expenses, though this was offset by a $9.6m repayment of convertible debt to reduce future dilution risk.

CEO Brian Goodman stated: “Brazil is a priority market for MeridianBet, and Q2 was about setting the foundations for long-term scale. We’re seeing promising early signs, and we remain confident in our roadmap.”

Cumulatively, first-half 2025 revenue reached approximately $88.4m, combining strong Q1 and Q2 performance. Gross profit over the six-month period is estimated at $48.2m, while H1 adjusted EBITDA totaled $7.0m. These results affirm the strength of GMGI’s diversified platform spanning B2B and B2C operations in over 25 regulated markets.

The second half of the year will focus on deepening market penetration in Latin America and accelerating B2B monetisation in Asia and the US, particularly through Expanse Studios, which recorded 652% revenue growth in Q2 and surpassed 1,000 B2B partners.

Holding $22.1m in cash, reduced net debt leverage to 1.5x, and shareholder equity up 36% quarter-on-quarter, GMGI enters H2 with a strong financial position to support further growth.

CFO Rich Christensen concluded: “With a rebalanced capital structure and operational momentum across all verticals, we’re focused on delivering sustainable profitability and market leadership in H2 and beyond.”

September 15 will see SBC organise a groundbreaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Golden Matrix posts FY2024 loss of $1.5m as new owner of Meridianbet

Golden Matrix posts FY2024 loss of $1.5m as new owner of Meridianbet

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) will aggressively expand its online gambling, commercial, and technology services within …

Nigerian national regulator clarifies Lagos state situation

MeridianBet launches B2B products in Nigeria’s £1.5bn betting sector

MeridianBet has received full regulatory approval from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), …

Better Collective Punch Nigeria

Meridianbet makes Nigerian debut

Meridianbet has officially launched in Nigeria following a partnership with Masterslive Network.  The move builds …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2025 | Manage cookies