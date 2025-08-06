Share Facebook

Nottingham Forest has named Bally’s Corporation as its new front-of-shirt sponsor, marking a significant deal just one season before the Premier League’s ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorships comes into play.

The US-headquartered entertainment firm, which operates over 20 casinos and resorts across the US and UK, will see its logo appear on Forest’s men’s first team shirts throughout the 2025/26 campaign, as well as across signage at the City Ground.

This partnership will likely be one of the last of its kind in the English top flight. From the 2026/27 season, Premier League clubs will no longer be permitted to display gambling brands on the front of matchday shirts, following a collective decision made by all 20 clubs in April 2023.

However, clubs are still allowed to display gambling branding on sleeves and within stadiums. This still leaves companies like Bally’s the opportunity to engage with UK audiences, as well as the Premier League’s global audience, while also giving clubs like Forest a lingering commercial link with the industry.

Nottingham Forest Owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said: “We are on a special journey – we are determined to keep achieving incredible things and strengthening our global partnerships is an important part of this.

“As our club continues to thrive both on and off the pitch, we’re looking forward to working with Bally’s on a number of exciting initiatives, helping us to engage with our growing fanbase within Nottinghamshire and around the world.”

Forest’s deal with Bally’s comes at a significant time for the club, which is preparing for its fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and a return to European competition for the first time in 30 years.

The club has also fallen foul of Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) rules in recent years, being docked three points last season, and so maximising deals via the ever present and lucrative betting sector may seem a no brainer.

The agreement, which was brokered with direct involvement from Marinakis, was officially launched when the Reds faced Fiorentina during a pre-season friendly at home last night (5 August).

UK development

Bally’s Corporation is continuing its expansion in the UK market before the aforementioned clampdown.

The firm recently acquired Aspers Casino in Newcastle and also secured a multi-year deal to operate the Monopoly gaming licence across multiple territories including the UK, Spain, Canada and the US.

The company also owns Bally’s Interactive, the digital division behind the Bally Bet sports and casino platform. Its UK brand portfolio features iGaming names such as Virgin Games and Jackpotjoy.

“Bally’s has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment, from our renowned resort destinations to our popular gaming platforms,” added Bally’s CEO, Robeson Reeves.

“We’re excited to bring our global brand to the Premier League stage, introduce new audiences to the club, and collaborate on initiatives that make a meaningful impact both locally and internationally.”

While some Premier League clubs are beginning to phase out gambling sponsors in anticipation of the 2026/27 ban, Forest’s decision to partner with Bally’s underlines how the commercial opportunity has still remained attractive in the short-term.

It’s not the club’s first venture into gambling sponsorship. In the early 2000s, Forest had a short-lived deal with Victor Chandler, and more recently the club featured betting brands such as BetBright on training wear and around the stadium.

Last year, Forest also signed a long-term agreement with Betway which became its official betting partner. However, the latest deal will mark the club’s first front-of-shirt gambling sponsor in the Premier League era.

Its commercial history with betting has not come without controversy, however. Its long-running deal with Kaiyun Sports, an Asian-facing operator which did not maintain a UK website and later lost its UKGC licence (held through a white label deal with the now inactive TGP Europe) faced particular criticism.

An extra dimension to the deal

Bally’s Interactive has been active in the UK market since Bally’s Corporation acquired British gaming operator Gamesys in 2021.

The UKGC-licensed Gamesys platform now powers Bally’s British operations, including its online casino and bingo offerings.

However, the division is set for a change in ownership, as it has recently been acquired by lottery and gaming technology provider Intralot, with the transaction expected to complete later this year.

This means that Nottingham Forest’s new front-of-shirt sponsor could soon operate under new ownership, adding another layer of transition to the club’s latest deal.