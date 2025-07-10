Share Facebook

bet365 Scores has been appointed the official infotainment partner of Serie A side, SSC Napoli, as gambling companies continue to navigate the restricted Italian football market.

The collaboration will see the mobile app share exclusive content and insights centered on around the top Italian team with a goal to deliver an engaging experience for the Azzurri fan community.

The country banned betting sponsorships in football under the Decreto Dignità on 14 July 2018. A grace period allowed existing deals to continue until 1 January 2019, after which all gambling ads, including shirt sponsorships, were prohibited.

However, betting brands like bet365 are finding their way around these restrictions by netting similar sports media partnerships through their non-betting platforms such as bet365 Scores, which provides football results and statistics for fans.

A bet365 Scores spokesperson said: “Being the official infotainment partner of SSC Napoli is a source of great pride for us. The Club represents excellence in Italian and international football, with an extraordinary history and one of the most passionate fans in the world.

“Through this partnership we want to offer the Azzurri fans an even richer, more immediate and engaging experience, thanks to our live content, detailed statistics and personalised notifications. We can’t wait to experience a season full of emotions together.”

Marketing inroads in Italian football

When the ban came into force, Serie A clubs lost an estimated €80-100m annually, totaling around €700m over three years. With no betting sponsors, Italian teams then fell behind European rivals financially, cutting budgets for transfers, stadiums and grassroot sports.

To navigate this, the aforementioned new strategy was formed by bookmakers who decided to launch sub-brands that aren’t licensed for betting in Italy but are clearly linked to global gambling firms.

The partnerships enable bookmakers to continue connecting with football supporters via their media properties while football clubs are able to maintain a financial link to a highly lucrative industry.

A good example of a betting brand remaining visible without breaking the law is when Betsson Group rebranded its presence through Betsson Sport – its media and content division with no gambling operations in Italy – and then partnered with Inter Milan in 2023.

Another approach is content sponsorship which sees betting companies support pre-match coverage, stats breakdowns and quizzes on club-linked platforms – promoting engagement without directly advertising betting. Examples include LeoVegas.News at AC Milan, StarCasinò Blog at Napoli and Planetwin365.News previously at Lazio.

This is not the only betting partnership bet365 has entered into this week, with the company signing a deal closer to home, back in its founding market of the UK.

The company announced today that it has partnered with Lincoln Red Imps FC to become the club’s official sponsor ahead of the 2025/26 season, covering both our European and domestic campaigns.

Beginning with the UEFA Champions League qualifying matches, the bet365 logo will feature prominently on the Gibraltar-based team’s kit – a region with no talks of any upcoming gambling sponsorship bans, and a key gaming jurisdiction internationally.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with a global brand of bet365’s stature,” said Dylan Viagas, Lincoln Red Imps Club President.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward for the club as we continue to grow both on and off the pitch. As we prepare for another exciting season, including our European campaign, it’s fantastic to have the backing of such a recognised and respected company.”