Liberal Democrat MPs’ proposal to ban all gambling-related advertising and sponsorship in English football has been overwhelmingly rejected in the House of Commons.

The Football Governance Bill passed the House of Commons yesterday (8 July) with 415 voting in favour and 98 against. A Liberal Democrat proposal to write a ban on gambling ads into the bill was not included, however.

Lib Dem MPs Max Wilkinson and Lee Dillon proposed for the bill to impose a duty on English football clubs “not to promote or engage in advertising and sponsorship related to gambling”. This would effectively be a ban on betting sponsorship in football, and would task the forthcoming Independent Football Regulator with eliminating gambling promotions across all levels of the sport.

This is not the first time the Liberal Democrats have made similar proposals to the bill. Liberal Democrat Lord Addington stated that football ‘might be one place we could do without ‘ betting ads when the bill was being read in the House of Lords back in March, and the abovementioned Wilkinson made a similar proposal during the Commons’ second reading in April.

The issue of gambling sponsorship in football continues to be highly controversial. Whilst the Premier League has pledged to eliminate front-of-shirt betting sponsors from the 2026/2027 season, many believe this step is insufficient, and are advocating for a full ban – similar to restrictions that are already in place in the likes of Belgium, Spain or the Netherlands.

However, opponents of the proposals have often pointed to the financial support betting deals provide to football clubs, especially those which do not enjoy the same commercial success enjoyed by the most successful clubs (Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City etc).

During the Lords debate back in March, arguing that clubs rely on financial income from the betting sector, Baroness Fox of Buckley said: “One of the aims of the Bill is that the football regulator will help clubs, particularly smaller clubs, become financially sustainable and avoid financial jeopardy.

“That has been a compelling and convincing argument for this Bill. So why would we cut off a perfectly legitimate source of funding in the form of lucrative sponsorship, which is what these amendments would do?”

Conversations surrounding the topic have been happening for some time, with the Gambling Act review having only concluded in April 2023 and its recommendations still being implemented and consulted on by the UKGC.

In May, Lisa Nandy, UK Culture Secretary, assured: “The Government will continue to follow the best available evidence on the impact of gambling sponsorship in sport to inform future decisions.”

The suggestion of a complete betting ban was joined by anotherLib Dem proposal for the Football Governance Bill to make 10 Premier League matches broadcast free-to-air each season – a move Lib Dems say would “give the top division back to the country.”

It aims to make top-flight football more accessible by breaking down the paywall that currently restricts all live matches to subscription-based platforms such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Wilkinson, who is the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, strongly backed the plan, stating: “I’m urging MPs of all stripes to back our amendment to tear down the paywall and make Premier League games available on free-to-air channels.”

“For too long, the jewel in the crown of British football has been locked behind an expensive barrier that keeps fans out while lining the pockets of broadcasters,” Wilkinson urged.

“That must end today with a free-to-air revolution that gives the Premier League back to the country.”

The prospect of more matches going free-to-air could be an interesting one for bookmakers. On one hand, it could mean a wider audience meaning more chances for customer acquisition, but on the other, if games were shown on the BBC this would cut off advertising opportunities entirely.

Regardless, the amendment is not being taken ahead. However, some politicians are still making the case for football to be made accessible to wider audiences….

A broader push for accessible sport

MPs are now also urging for greater free-to-air access to major EFL fixtures, including the League Cup Final and the Championship, League One and League Two Play-Off Finals.

These matches are currently shown exclusively on Sky Sports, which renewed its broadcasting rights in 2023 under a new five-year deal.

As part of that partnership, Sky will also show 3pm Saturday kick-offs during the opening two weeks of the 2025/26 season, which marks a rare exception to the traditional blackout rule.

This push for broader access to key matches forms part of the Lib Dems’ wider campaign to make football more publicly available.

Meanwhile, MP Wilkinson has also proposed the introduction of a mandatory ‘golden share’ for all Premier League and EFL clubs, aimed at giving fans a formal voice in key decisions.

This would be held by supporters’ trusts or fan organisations, allowing them to influence major changes such as club name alterations, badge redesigns or participation in breakaway leagues. The proposal is designed to ensure that clubs remain close to their communities.

Whilst the idea has sparked debate, it’s expected to face resistance from broadcasters and Premier League executives. With television rights deals generating billions of pounds each year, any shift toward free-to-air coverage could pose financial challenges for existing agreements.