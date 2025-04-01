Digitain powers up Polish Gamingtec brand Betters

Share Facebook

Digitain has taken its European expansion forward with a new strategic partner in Poland, Betters.pl.

With the partnership now officially live, Digitain will feed its sportsbook API solution straight into Betters’ sports betting offering.

Having first launched in 2021, Betters’ in-depth knowledge of the Polish betting landscape has also proved valuable for international players looking to tackle the market before, with the operator being welcomed to Gamingtec’s platform earlier in February.

Betters is positioning itself to secure more market share in Poland via B2B arrangements, utilising Digitain’s sportsbook technology and Gamingtec’s experience of international igaming.

Andrei Beu, Commercial Director at Gamingtec, highlighted he expects for the collaboration to prove fruitful for all parties involved. He said: “Partnering with Digitain marks another exciting strategic step forward for Gamingtec as we continue to strengthen and solidify our presence in the Polish market and drive our expansion across regulated markets within the EU.

“Digitain’s advanced Sportsbook technology and dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision and ambitions to provide an unrivalled premium gaming experience for our players.”

We meet again

This is not the first time that Digitain has worked together with Gamingtec on a Poland-facing project.

In October of last year, Digitain brokered a deal with LeBull.pl – the Poland-facing brand of Portuguese betting operator LeBull, which like Betters has also launched on the Gamingtec platform.

This creates an interesting scenario where two sports betting operators compete for market share in Poland while both being powered by Digitain and Gamingtec – though this is undoubtedly positive for both B2B firms.

On the latest news, Ani Mkrtchyan, Digitain’s Chief Sales Officer, commented: “We are excited to expand the partnership with Gamingtec and support Betters.pl in delivering an outstanding sports betting experience in Poland.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to expanding in regulated markets and is yet another example of how we partner with industry leaders in gaming excellence.”

