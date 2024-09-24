SBC News evoke names Susan Standiford as new  non-exec Director

Betting and gaming conglomerate evoke has announced the appointment of Susan Standiford as a new  Non-Executive Director. 

As well as the non-executive position, Standiford will also take on the role of a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, both effective from the start of November. 

Standiford currently holds similar responsibilities at Stibo Software Group A/S – provider of software solutions for data management and media and publishing verticals. She’s also the Non-Executive Director at visual AI company Didimo. 

With a lengthy experience in the startup community as a mentor, advisor and angel investor, Standiford holds a BA from the University of Illinois. 

She brings 30 years of product, technology, and managerial experience from a plethora of industries, including Oracle, Disney, and Travelocity. In addition, her previous career saw her hold various leadership positions, including Chief Product and Technology Officer at StepStone, Chief Technology Officer at IKEA Retail, CTO and COO at Zeal Network, as well as CTO at RueLaLa. 

No further information on the new appointment has been provided by evoke. 

The company’s CEO, Per Widerström, recently spoke to SBC to discuss the reimagining of the corporate culture and the ongoing process of strengthening evoke’s flagship William Hill and 888 brands. 

