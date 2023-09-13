888 appoints Sean Wilkins as inbound CFO

Share Facebook

888 Holdings has confirmed the appointment of Sean Wilkins as inbound Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO) of the LSE gambling group.

Issuing a corporate statement, 888 notified investors that Wilkins will join the company’s executive management team on 1 February 2024.

A seasoned finance officer, Wilkins joins 888 from CEE gambling group Super Bet, the market leading bookmaker of Romania, where he has served as CFO since 2022.

He holds further experience as a CFO within mass market retail, having led the finance units of Domino’s UK, Tesco Malaysia, Tesco Telecom and O2 Asia.

888 is currently preparing to reorganise its executive management team under the new leadership of Per Widerström, who is set to lead the company as CEO on 16 October.

Investors have been informed that current CFO Yariv Dafna will step down from his role and the board on 2 October following an orderly handover of responsibilities to Chief Strategy Officer Vaughan Lewis – who becomes interim CFO until Wilkins joins in 2024.

Welcoming the appointment, 888 Chairman Lord Mendelsohn commented: “In addition to having an in-depth understanding of the betting and gaming industry, Sean brings a wealth of relevant experience gained in CFO roles at international businesses, where he has demonstrated a strong track record of value creation.”