Sportingtech strikes Brazilian deal to enhance LatAm presence

Ted Orme-Claye October 6, 2022 Europe, Latest News, South America, Sportsbook, UK Comments Off on Sportingtech strikes Brazilian deal to enhance LatAm presence

Sportingtech has secured its latest client for the Quantum sportsbook platform, in doing so, strengthening its foothold in the Brazilian betting market.

The agreement with the unmanned ‘new operator partner’ aims to launch the brand by early 2023, by combining Sportingtech’s sportsbook platform along with the Brazilian firm’s existing assets.

A start-up company, Sportingtech’s new client is backed by a ‘consortium of business associates’, and will leverage the Quantum solution to back its market growth plans.

Jack Smith, Sportingtech Sales Director, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with this brand at a time when our growth in Brazil couldn’t be moving at a faster pace.

“Our presence in the region is significant and the addition of this latest partner is testament to our continued dedication to growth there, as well as our efforts to bring the highest quality sports betting and casino platform to customers in both established and emerging markets.”

In conjunction with incorporating Quantum, Sportingtech’s Brazilian partner aims to grow its brand through a marketing strategy combining influencers, media channels and affiliates.

The agreement is Sportingtech’s latest with a focus on the betting space in Latin America, a region which Smith explored in depth in an interview with SBC News prior to last month’s Barcelona Summit event. 

Breaking down the firm’s regional strategy, Smith remarked: “As an important gateway to LatAm, Spain is of special importance to Sportingtech – our footprint in LatAm markets is already significant, but further growth there is one of our key objectives for the near future. 

“One of the key areas we are focusing on is localisation – targeting the vast collection of varying jurisdictions that make up LatAm, all with differing cultures and preferences, which requires in-depth knowledge of localisation, and by extension player profiling.”

