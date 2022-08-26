1xBet grows Ligue 1 portfolio with LOSC Lille

Share Facebook

1xBet has partnered with Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC) to become the club’s regional partner in Africa in a three-year agreement.

The bookmaker becomes the Ligue 1 team’s regional partner in the Middle East, North and South Africa, whilst receiving the rights to use the French club’s logo and the collective image of its players in its promotional campaigns.

“This is great news. We are very pleased to cooperate with such a legendary club, which has a huge fanbase, not only in France but worldwide,” read a statement from Alex Sommers, a spokesman for the betting company.

“Most recently, in 2021, the club became the champions of France, which is not easy because we all know what level of opponents contest this tournament. We want to offer Les Dogues fans the opportunity to get the most vivid emotions and a new online betting experience.”

Furthermore, 1xBet also holds relations with other French top-level clubs after becoming the official partner of PSG in recent weeks. Similarly, the operator became the team’s official regional partner in Africa and Asia, before extending to other regions from next season onwards.

On the group’s new deal, Sommers concluded: “For 1xBet, this deal is another important step in their global strategy to support football at all levels. We expect a lot from cooperation, and rest assured, this is not the last time that 1xBet brings good news this year.”