SBC News 1xBet grows Ligue 1 portfolio with LOSC Lille

1xBet grows Ligue 1 portfolio with LOSC Lille

Jessie Sale August 26, 2022 Europe, Football, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on 1xBet grows Ligue 1 portfolio with LOSC Lille

1xBet has partnered with Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC) to become the club’s regional partner in Africa in a three-year agreement.

The bookmaker becomes the Ligue 1 team’s regional partner in the Middle East, North and South Africa, whilst receiving the rights to use the French club’s logo and the collective image of its players in its promotional campaigns.

“This is great news. We are very pleased to cooperate with such a legendary club, which has a huge fanbase, not only in France but worldwide,” read a statement from Alex Sommers, a spokesman for the betting company.

“Most recently, in 2021, the club became the champions of France, which is not easy because we all know what level of opponents contest this tournament. We want to offer Les Dogues fans the opportunity to get the most vivid emotions and a new online betting experience.”

Furthermore, 1xBet also holds relations with other French top-level clubs after becoming the official partner of PSG in recent weeks. Similarly, the operator became the team’s official regional partner in Africa and Asia, before extending to other regions from next season onwards.

On the group’s new deal, Sommers concluded: “For 1xBet, this deal is another important step in their global strategy to support football at all levels. We expect a lot from cooperation, and rest assured, this is not the last time that 1xBet brings good news this year.”

SBC News 1xBet grows Ligue 1 portfolio with LOSC Lille

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Low6 to rollout three-phased gamification roadmap for Sportsbet.io

Low6 to rollout three-phased gamification roadmap for Sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io has become the latest operator to partner with Low6, leveraging the firm’s gamification products …

SBC News Casino Secret capitalises on AS Monaco’s ‘strong digital audience’

Casino Secret capitalises on AS Monaco’s ‘strong digital audience’

Casino Secret has been named the official online gaming partner of Ligue 1 team AS …

SBC News Anton Kuchukhidze: Ukraine regroups to complete unfinished gambling agenda 

Anton Kuchukhidze: Ukraine regroups to complete unfinished gambling agenda 

Anton Kuchukhidze, Chairman of the Ukraine Gambling Council (UGC) has provided an update on Ukrainian …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies