Igaming software solutions provider Delasport has expanded its product inventory available to UK partners. Thanks to a new strategic partnership with gaming technology firm END 2 END, the company will now be able to offer multiplayer bingo.

Under the terms of the firm’s latest supplier agreement, confirmed late last week, Delasport will offer END 2 END’s real-time multiplayer bingo product to UK turnkey partners. It will be provided to partners through an advanced interface which, said Delasport, is “seamlessly available across any device for customers to play on”.

Delasport went on to welcome the integration of END 2 END’s multiplayer bingo product as a “further enhancement to its one-stop-shop solution of sports betting, player account management platforms, and online casino for turnkey partners”.

CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz said: “We are delighted with the new global partnership with END 2 END, a complete omnichannel bingo solution that complements Delasport’s innovative sportsbook, casino and PAM. I am sure that the partnership will be fruitful.”

Welcoming the agreement, END 2 END CEO and Founder Alejandro Revich added: “We are very happy to provide our bingo product to a respectable platform of the size and importance of Delasport. We are interested in working together in all the markets where Delasport is present.

“This deal adds momentum to END 2 END’s expansion strategy, which is ensuring our proprietary content and technology is embraced worldwide.”