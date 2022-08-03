Entain boosts grass roots sports with extended investment of Trident Leagues

Share Facebook

Entain and the Trident Leagues have extended their community sports investment-based partnership, providing ‘critical funding’ to the Northern Premier, Isthmian and Southern leagues.

Backed by the Entain Foundation under the ‘Pitching In’ banner, the funding covers all 248 clubs that make up steps three and four of the national league system.

The group initially launched the Pitching In partnership in 2020, which was specifically created to provide the financial investment and ensure the leagues could successfully operate during the pandemic, as well as continuing to engage with their local communities.

Entain CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, noted: “We are truly proud of what we have achieved with Pitching In and our partnership with the Trident Leagues, particularly in the positive impact it is having on grass roots sports and for social engagement.

“Through the Entain Foundation we are committed to making a positive contribution to grassroots and community sport, which plays such a huge role in the lives of our customers.”

Overall, the investment is designed ‘from the ground up’ to deepen links between clubs and their local communities, supported by two major initiatives; the Trident Community Fund (TCF) and the Pitching In Volunteer Hub.

Late 2020, Entain became the founding partner of the TCF and continues to invest £150k every year in a bid to enable clubs to engage in a range of community-based projects and support local areas. The group continued its support in an extended financial contribution the following August.

Stuart Pearce, former England captain, will continue to serve as the Pitching In ambassador. On the launch, he said: “This is fabulous news not only for the Pitching In Trident Leagues themselves but for football in general. It provides a vital injection of cash to help the leagues to thrive but, perhaps even more importantly, it is helping to bring the clubs and their local communities together.

“The Trident Community Fund is just a brilliant initiative to allow cubs to really connect with their local people while the Volunteer Hub is a real game changer for promoting volunteering at the community level.”

In recent months, the operator also revealed its Pitching In Volunteer Hub – an online portal that allows clubs to connect football fans with potential volunteers.

In a joint statement, the Pitching In Trident League Chairs, Nick Robinson, Mark Harris and Anthony Hughes, concluded: “We couldn’t be more pleased that Entain are extending their Pitching In partnership with us.

“This is truly unlike any other sponsorship that we have been involved in. The entire focus of the programme is around how, together, we can help clubs to develop and deepen their engagement with local communities.

“The TCF and Volunteer Hub are fantastic examples of their commitment to non-league football and how it can make a positive difference in people’s lives.”