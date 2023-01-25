Share Facebook

Sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced a partnership with Brazilian esports organisation RED Canids.

The deal will see the pair collaborate on various physical and digital campaigns which will focus on the team’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) roster and fanbase in a bid to reach and engage gaming followers.

Luis Gonçalves, Brazil Lead at Rivalry, commented: “Our agreement with RED Canids has all the earmarks of a great partnership, bringing the best of esports and entertainment together to create real value for fans.

“This is an exciting opportunity to put our market-leading creative on display for a passionate following of fans to build brand equity across both of our companies.”

Additionally, some of the content Rivalry will produce includes a 12-episode documentary demonstrating RED Canids professional players and journey as a team, as well as daily short-form content across social media channels.

A Rivalry-branded training facility will also be introduced at RED Canids’ São Paulo HQ specifically for its CS:GO team.

Furthermore, the operator will receive brand placement on RED Canids’ 2023 CS:GO player kits, as well as certain in-game naming rights for the team.

“Rivalry adds a valuable layer of creative firepower to our organisation that helps us engage with our fanbase in unique ways and creates awareness around our brand,” added Felippe Corradini, CEO, RED Canids.

“Responsible sports betting drives engagement and excitement for our fans where when we win, they win too. Rivalry is a partner that brings all this and more to our organisation, and we’re looking forward to our partnership together.”

Finally, the pair will host joint watch parties during RED Canids matches alongside its top creators, as well as host a series of giveaways.