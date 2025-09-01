Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Amelco’s Head of Horse Racing, Matt Parr, discusses the exceptional growth of the company’s racing division. He reveals the secrets behind a record-breaking performance – a world-class team, a data-led approach, and a cutting-edge platform that successfully bridges the gap between the sport’s rich tradition and the demands of modern betting.

SBC News: Amelco’s racing division has recently posted exceptional growth, delivering a record performance. Can you elaborate on the key factors driving this success, particularly the double-digit GGR margin and the high betting volume?

Matt Parr: It’s been an incredible period for us, and the results truly speak for themselves. This record-breaking performance has been a major step forward, and it’s powered by two core elements: our world-class trading team and our data-led approach.

We’ve had hundreds of hundreds of thousands of bets placed since our new racing product’s launch, which reflects both the strong customer engagement we’ve fostered and the growing confidence our partners have in its market-leading quality. The multi-million-pound turnover we’ve achieved is a direct result of this, underlining the impressive scale and resilience of our operation.

Achieving a double-digit GGR margin is something we’re particularly proud of, especially in the highly dynamic and competitive landscape of horse racing. This isn’t just a lucky break; it highlights the strength of our advanced pricing models and smart market execution.

It proves that our new product isn’t just technologically sophisticated; it’s commercially successful, which is the ultimate benchmark for any solution in this industry. This builds on our success from 2024, which was our best year yet, and we are confident that we will continue to build on this fantastic momentum throughout 2025.

SBCN: Amelco’s racing division is rapidly expanding its team with senior talent from Tier 1 operators. How is this fuelling your competitive edge and the next stage of growth for the product?

MP: Our momentum is being supported by a rapidly expanding team of 14 racing and data professionals. Bringing in senior talent from Tier 1 operators gives us an unparalleled level of expertise and market insight.

These are people who have worked at the highest level and have an intimate understanding of what the world’s biggest brands need to succeed. This goes beyond increasing headcount; it’s about having the sharpest minds in the industry on our side, driving our strategy forward.

Their sharp market insight is crucial to our competitive edge and will be key as we continue to push the boundaries of what a modern racing product can achieve. We’ve already been trusted to deliver by the world’s biggest betting brands for nearly two decades, and their experience and knowledge will be instrumental in helping us take that even further.

SBCN: With a packed racing calendar during the summer, how did Amelco’s technology ensure peak performance and stability during the biggest meetings?

MP: Reliability isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ for us; it’s a non-negotiable. It is the foundation of everything we do. Our product is built on a scalable infrastructure that is capable of managing significant load without compromising performance. We have a robust system that can handle the massive spikes in betting volume that occur during major racing fixtures.

To ensure seamless delivery, we provide 24/7 support, live monitoring, and pre-event stress testing. We meticulously plan and prepare for every major event months in advance. The last thing anyone wants is a platform that struggles when the stakes and volumes are at their highest.

This operational excellence gives our partners complete peace of mind, allowing them to focus on what they do best: engaging their customers. Our solution is designed to handle the pressure and deliver a consistent, reliable experience every single time. This is a crucial element of our end-to-end platform, and it’s a key part of our promise to our partners.

SBCN: You’ve previously discussed the balance between tradition and innovation in horse racing. How does this record performance show you are successfully bridging that gap?

MP: This record performance proves that you can respect the rich tradition of horse racing while also embracing the demands of a modern digital world. We aren’t reinventing racing; we are simply elevating it.

Our approach combines core elements that bettors expect, such as traditional race cards and odds grids, with cutting-edge features like personalised user experiences, dynamic widgets, live video streaming, and real-time data.

The growth we’re seeing tells us that this balance is exactly what today’s bettors and operators are looking for. We’ve tapped into the growing demand for instantaneous, highly engaging experiences, particularly among younger audiences.

#By offering a product that feels both familiar and ‘future-ready,’ we are successfully appealing to both established, mature bettors and the next generation of players. This is where the industry is heading, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution. We are providing a seamless and immersive experience that keeps players engaged and coming back for more.

SBCN: You have a long-standing passion for the sport. How does that personal connection influence your role and the direction of Amelco’s horse racing product?

MP: My love for horse racing began when I was a teenager, and it’s something that has stayed with me my entire life. I vividly remember my first bet on the Grand National, and a key memory for me was seeing Desert Orchid win the King George in 1988.

The atmosphere was electric, and it was that moment that made me fall even more in love with the sport. This passion is the foundation of my work. It’s what drives me and my team every day to ensure our products don’t just function well; they feel right for the true racing fan.

We understand the sport’s nuances, its rich history, and the emotional connection that bettors have with it. This knowledge allows us to build a product that enhances, rather than replaces, the traditional betting experience. We know what a great race day feels like, and we aim to capture that excitement in our digital solutions.

SBCN: You’ve mentioned that Amelco has big plans for expansion, particularly in North America. How is the new horse racing product positioned to capitalise on the growing interest in fixed-odds racing in the US?

MP: The North American market is a massive focus for us. We’ve already made a significant impact there, and as fixed-odds horse racing becomes available in new states, we aim to be among the first to enter these markets and deliver an industry-leading standard of horse racing products.

Our platform is a comprehensive toolkit designed to help operators, including tribal operators, compete effectively with commercial brands. The product’s modular and flexible nature is perfect for navigating the fragmented regulatory environment across different US states.

We can quickly and easily adapt our solution to meet the specific requirements of each jurisdiction, giving our partners a major competitive advantage. The ability to deliver live video streaming, real-time data, and best-in-class content is essential for attracting and retaining players in this rapidly expanding market.

SBCN: Question: Looking ahead, what’s next for the Amelco racing division? What can we expect in the coming 12 months?

MP: We’re just getting started. Our goal is to leverage our technological innovations to attract new audiences and enhance engagement in key regions. We will continue to expand our footprint in places like South Africa, where we already have a strong presence with partners like BetJets and LulaBet.

We’ll also continue to focus on delivering proactive platform enhancements and integrations with the world’s best-of-breed providers. This strategy stands apart from competitors who offer a one-size-fits-all approach.

We believe our true edge lies in providing a completely bespoke, modular solution that is tailored to each operator’s unique needs. We are confident that with our best-in-class technology, we can ensure our partners not only compete – but also lead in the industry.