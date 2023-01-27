SBC News Skycity NZ recruits David Attenborough as NED

Skycity NZ recruits David Attenborough as NED

Ted Menmuir January 27, 2023 Latest News, Oceania, Retail Comments Off on Skycity NZ recruits David Attenborough as NED

Skycity Entertainment has informed the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) of its intentions to appoint former Tabcorp Holdings CEO David Attenborough as a non-executive director (NED).

The Auckland-based gambling group notified investors that Attenborough would serve as a corporate advisor to its board of directors from 1 March 2023. 

The NED appointment will require the regulatory approval of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and will be communicated to investors once secured.    

An industry figurehead, Attenborough served as CEO of Tabcorp Holdings from 2010-to-2022.

His tenure saw Tabcorp expand its TAB sports betting unit across Australia’s six territories and led the firm’s transformative merger with principal rival Tatts Group, a process that took two years to be completed.

Attenborough stepped down from his role at Tabcorp last year following the completion of a demerger of Tatts lotteries unit, replaced by Adam Rytenskild as CEO.  

Skycity Chairman Julian Cook commented: “We are delighted that David has agreed to join Skycity’s board of directors.”

“David has extensive gambling industry and corporate governance and sustainability experience which will bring considerable expertise to the Skycity board.”

In Australia, Skycity’s Adelaide casino faces charges of alleged anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) law failings according to the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac).

The charges formed part of a wider Austrac financial compliance investigation launched into the running of Australian casino properties. The agency claims that SkyCity Adelaide demonstrated a pattern of “serious and systemic non-compliance” with the country’s AML and CTF laws.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News EPIC takes next step in Australia clinching Tabcorp deal

EPIC takes next step in Australia clinching Tabcorp deal

Tabcorp, one of the largest betting and gaming groups in Australia, has become the latest …

SBC News Todd Buckingham: BetMakers... Jumpstart Australia

Todd Buckingham: BetMakers… Jumpstart Australia

2022 saw Australia’s sports betting market transformed by the break-up of Tabcorp Holdings and regulatory …

SBC News Year in Review: UK judgement day looms and global crypto takes a hit

Year in Review: UK judgement day looms and global crypto takes a hit

As 2022 drew to a close the ever-constant shadow of the Gambling Act review continued …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies