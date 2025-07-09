Share Facebook

Better Collective’s North America CEO, Marc Pedersen, has announced that he’s stepping down from the role.

Pedersen has been part of the company for almost 18 years, being one of the first people to join Better Collective (BC) back in 2007.

The Danish sports media brand has grown exponentially ever since, especially in the US after the revocation of PASPA opened up the market.

Under Pedersen’s leadership, Better Collective successfully completed around 25 acquisitions. The firm’s portfolio includes betting content outlet VegasInsider and fantasy sports platform RotoGrinders, as well as Playmaker media and Playmaker Capital.

BC’s North American operations saw an increase in revenue of $260,000 in 2018 to more than $100m every year since 2022. Pedersen also oversaw the relaunch of SlotSquad, a BC initiative that uses influencers to promote licensed casinos across North America.

Another milestone highlighted by the outgoing CEO is the number of celebrities that BC had managed to partner with over the years, including Shaq, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and Angel Reese, among others.

BC Group’s full-year 2025 guidance expects revenues of between €320m to €350m (£275.4m-£301.2m), alongside EBITDA of between €100m and €120m before special items.

The firm also completed a €10m share buyback in April, with a new €10m programme to roll out by the end of August. Long-term targets include an EBITDA margin of 35-40% before special items by 2027.

“None of this could have been done without the incredible team in BC North America. It has been an honor to have led such a talented team,” Pedersen said.

“With an organisation loaded with so many skilled, passionate individuals and stellar products and content – the future is bright for BC in North America. Keep your eyes out for what the team has in store for the coming NFL season.”

Pedersen will remain on garden/transition leave, with his successor being announced in due time.