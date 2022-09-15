XLMedia upgrades Advance Local partnership to cover Massachusetts

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

XLMedia Plc has enhanced its partnership with US publisher Advance Local, which will see it create premium betting content for MassLive.com – Massachusetts leading local news and information website.

The move follows XLMedia and Advance Local launching their betting content partnership in Ohio, informing local audiences of regulated sports betting options in the Midwestern State.

Advance Local has further charged XLMedia with managing its US wagering commercial deals and executing monetization strategies to optimise revenues from its new media channel.

“XLMedia’s impressive betting content and results to date in Ohio gave us great confidence to work with their team in Massachusetts, another key market for us,” said Howard Kamen, Vice President of Sports Betting & iGaming at Advance Local.

“We’re excited for MassLive.com to become a go-to resource for both novice and experienced bettors as the state moves to legalize sports betting – creating a new content vertical and revenue stream for the property.”

Recognised as Massachusetts leading local news source, the MassLive.com website attracts an average of 6.5m unique monthly visitors.



This summer Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed the State Wagering Bill into law on Aug. 10, 2022. Massachusetts joins Maine and Kansas as states to legalize sports betting in 2022.

The approval saw Massachusetts Gaming Commission begin its licensing process, in which the agency anticipates launching its sports betting regime by the end of 2023.



” The timing is ideal ahead of the anticipated Massachusetts sports betting launch early next year,” said Director of Partnership at XLMedia, Cody Darwick.



“Massachusetts represents one of the top professional sports markets in the US – we’re very much looking forward to working with the MassLive.com team and adding our high-quality betting content to their already expansive sports coverage.



“MassLive.com represents a significant win for XLMedia’s media strategic partnership, offering key US coverage in Massachusetts via MassLive.com’s large audience in the state ahead of its upcoming online betting launch.”