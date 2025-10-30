SBC News YouTube tightens controls on gambling and graphic video game content
YouTube has announced that it has updated its community guidelines to strengthen the protection of vulnerable audiences from gambling content and graphic video game violence.

The video streaming platform will step up enforcement of its Community Guidelines to match new digital trends and industry standards for mature and regulated content from 17 November 2025

Under an updated framework, YouTube will tighten restrictions on gambling-related content, prohibiting creators from directing users to gambling websites or apps not certified by Google. 

The application has also been widened to cover gambling involving digital goods with monetary value including video game skins, cosmetics, and NFTs.

The platform will also increase moderation of social casino content, meaning casino-style games that simulate real gambling mechanics but do not pay out real money will now be age-restricted to +18 audiences.

At the same time, YouTube is toughening its stance on graphic violence in gaming, confirming that new age restrictions will apply to a limited range of videos featuring realistic human characters in scenes of torture or mass violence against non-combatants.

When assessing this type of content, moderators will consider:

  •  Duration – whether violent scenes are prolonged or occur repeatedly within compilations.
  •   Prominence – if the violent imagery is zoomed in or central to the scene.
  •   Realism – if the violence is inflicted on characters that appear human.

YouTube stated that most creators will experience little or no impact, but those with in-scope content are urged to review and edit their videos before the November enforcement date. 

Older videos breaching the new guidelines may be removed or age-restricted, though no strikes will be issued for uploads made before the policy change.

Creators are encouraged to use YouTube’s “trim, blur, or description editing tools to update videos ahead of the rollout”. The platform will notify creators by email of any enforcement action, and an appeals process will be available for disputed cases.

YouTube concluded: “Our policies continue to evolve with the digital ecosystem. These updates ensure YouTube remains a safe environment for users while allowing creative freedom for our creator community.”

For more information, YouTube directs creators to its Help Center pages on Illegal or Regulated Goods and Violent or Graphic Content.

