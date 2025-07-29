A BOLA celebrates new digital profile for 80th birthday 

ABOLA-PT
A BOLA, the iconic football journal for Portuguese football, has received a digital makeover by parent firm Ringier Sports Media Group (RSMG).

Celebrating its 80th year in existence covering all football leagues for Portuguese audiences, RSMG has fully revamped the digital platform ABOLA.PT.

The new website delivers a faster, smarter, and more immersive experience, designed specifically for passionate fans seeking more than just match results. With enhanced multimedia, expert analysis, and real-time coverage tools, the platform now ensures seamless navigation across all devices.

This digital overhaul is part of RSMG’s broader strategy to unify its sports media brands under a powerful, tech-driven framework. The upgraded A BOLA site is built on the SportsCube front end, integrated with the Sportal365 CMS, aligning with RSMG’s commitment to digital innovation while preserving local identity and editorial voice.

As the third brand in the RSMG portfolio following Sportal.rs and Sportal.hu — to adopt this cutting-edge platform, A BOLA’s relaunch marks a significant step forward in RSMG’s mission to redefine global sports media standards.

“This is a fantastic next step for A BOLA and the entire RSMG family in our journey to become a truly product- and tech-driven business,” said Tim Kollmann, COO of RSMG.

This transformation follows RSMG’s acquisition of A BOLA in 2023, after the media takeover of Portuguese publisher Sociedade Vicra Desportiva by Ringier Entertainment, Germany’s largest media group.

Following a strategic review, RSMG chose to retain A BOLA as its principal brand for expansion into the Portuguese market, recognising its strong legacy, loyal readership, and cultural significance in Portuguese sports media.

RSMG upgrade comes on the heels of its successful funding round in February 2024, which included strategic investment from European media group Mediapro and other partners. The new capital is aimed at accelerating digital growth, enhancing technological capabilities, and supporting innovation and expansion across European sports media markets.

